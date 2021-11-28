Disney On Ice Offering 35% Off for Cyber Week Through December 4th

Feld Entertainment, the company behind Disney On Ice, Sesame Street Live and other live show productions, is offering some incredible Cyber Week ticket deals starting today!
What’s Happening:
- Feld Entertainment’s Cyber Week deals return today, Sunday, November 28 and are available through Saturday, December 4 at 11PM local time, with savings up to 35% on current on-sale shows and events.
- From 12,000-pound Monster Jam Trucks to Disney princesses, ticket purchasers can use code 2021CW at checkout on the respective brand websites for the ultimate holiday gift experience.
About Disney On Ice:
- Experience the magic right in your hometown with Disney On Ice. See Mickey, Minnie, and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, and more brought to life on ice! Filled with extraordinary adventure, award-winning music, stunning costumes and state-of-the-art special effects, audiences can enjoy the incredible talents of world-class performer athletes combined with Disney’s heartwarming stories, creating magical experiences that inspire generation after generation.