Spider-Man Will Return With More Movies Starring Tom Holland Following “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Spider-Man will return. Those words excited fans at the end of Captain America: Civil War and they are sure to excite fans again now. Tom Holland will be returning to play Peter Parker in future Sony-Marvel Spider-Man films after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There are reportedly no formal deals in place to guarantee these future films, but Sony would like to keep their relationship with Marvel going, with Holland at the center of it.

Pascal also went on to explain that they look at Holland’s first three Spider-Man titles as a trilogy and future films will be outside of that.

Holland has already portrayed Spider-Man in five films, with Spider-Man: No Way Home set to be his sixth.

What they’re saying:

Producer Amy Pascal: “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October

Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home .

and . Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.

and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos. Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home .

and later Nick Fury in . As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17th.