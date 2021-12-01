Hulu Announces New Unscripted Series “Best In Dough,” Hosted by “Bachelor” Alum Wells Adams

Hulu has announced a new unscripted series focusing on the pizza slinging skills of some competitive chefs as they battle for $10,000 in Best in Dough, to be hosted by The Bachelor personality Wells Adams.

What’s Happening:

, the latest addition to its delectable lineup of unscripted food series, from Alfred Street Industries, Vox Media Studios and Majordomo Media. In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza. Best In Dough brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for $10,000. The first season will consist of 10 episodes, so tire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on!

brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for $10,000. The first season will consist of 10 episodes, so tire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on! Best in Dough is hosted by Wells Adams with head judge Chef Daniele Uditi of Pizzana, and features Chef Millie Peartree, comedian and food influencer Eunji Kim and baker Bryan Ford serving as judges.

and series, appearing in subsequent seasons hosting dates with the contestants. He most recently starred on the seventh season of ABC’s recap segment on ’s third hour and did red carpet duty for E!, as a host of the pre-show for The Emmy, Golden Globes, Grammy, and Oscar ceremonies. Led by the award-winning unscripted series Taste the Nation and the recent debut of The Next Thing You Eat The D’Amelio Show as well as acclaimed and buzzworthy documentaries including Kid 90 , I Am Greta , Hillary , and Sasquatch , Hulu continues to elevate powerful and relevant stories about the human experience across its growing unscripted slate.