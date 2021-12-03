DCOM “Christmas Again” Digital Soundtrack Available Now from Walt Disney Records

Walt Disney Records has released the digital soundtrack for the Disney Channel Original Movie Christmas Again.
What’s Happening:
- If you need some music to get you in the spirit of the season, the new soundtrack for Christmas Again might just do the trick!
- Disney Channel’s newest original movie premieres tonight, and in anticipation of the debut, Walt Disney Records has made the soundtrack available on multiple streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. Additionally, fans can purchase the album on iTunes.
- The soundtrack includes four songs performed by the cast of the movie and one instrumental track:
- Christmas Again
- Jingle Bells
- Noche de Paz (Silent Night)
- Silver Bells
- Joy to the World – Instrumental
- Check out Alex’s review of the movie which premieres tonight at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Disney Channel and streams on Disney+.
Christmas Again Cast:
- Scarlett Estevez (BUNK’D)
- Daniel Sunjata (Manifest, Rescue Me)
- Alexis Carra (Fosse/Verdon)
- Ashlyn Jade Lopez
- Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line)
- Beth Lacke (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Tony Amendola (Annabelle)
- Gary Anthony Williams (Star Wars Resistance)
About Christmas Again:
- “This new Disney Channel holiday movie centers on Rowena "Ro", a high-spirited 11-year-old hoping to add more spunk to her Christmas celebrations when her parents' divorce is going anything but smoothly. Hoping to get things back to the way they were before her father's new girlfriend and her son entered the scene, she makes a wish to a mall Santa. However, her Christmas wishes go awry as she finds herself living the same day over and over again. Stuck in this endless loop, she must learn to love her new blended family and learn the true meaning of Christmas.”