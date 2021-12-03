“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Casts of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” and More to Appear Week of December 6th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 6th-10th:
- Monday, December 6
- The casts of Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life:
- Jennifer Aniston, Ann Dowd, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, Jon Stewart, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union and Damon Wayans Sr. (Live in Front of a Studio Audience)
- Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley)
- Musical Guest Courtney Barnett
- Tuesday, December 7 – Guest Host J.B. Smoove
- Chrissy Teigen (Cravings: All Together)
- Brandy (Queens)
- Musical Guest Aminé
- Wednesday, December 8
- Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Musical Guest Sting
- Thursday, December 9
- Will Forte (MacGruber)
- Lilly Collins (Emily in Paris)
- Musical Guest Isaiah Rasahd feat. SZA
- Friday, December 10
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.