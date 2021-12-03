“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Casts of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” and More to Appear Week of December 6th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 6th-10th:

Monday, December 6 The casts of Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life : Jennifer Aniston, Ann Dowd, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, Jon Stewart, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union and Damon Wayans Sr. ( Live in Front of a Studio Audience ) Guillermo del Toro ( Nightmare Alley ) Musical Guest Courtney Barnett

Tuesday, December 7 – Guest Host J.B. Smoove Chrissy Teigen ( Cravings: All Together ) Brandy ( Queens ) Musical Guest Aminé

Wednesday, December 8 Rob McElhenney ( It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ) Ariana DeBose ( West Side Story ) Musical Guest Sting

Thursday, December 9 Will Forte ( MacGruber ) Lilly Collins ( Emily in Paris ) Musical Guest Isaiah Rasahd feat. SZA

Friday, December 10 TBA



