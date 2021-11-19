ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” Featuring “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” to Air December 7

ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience is making a return! A new installment of the special featuring live reenactments of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes episodes will air Tuesday, December 7th.

What’s Happening:

Following two previous installments of Live in Front of a Studio Audience that featured All in the Family, The Jeffersons , and Good Times , a third edition of the live special will be presented next month.

that featured , and , a third edition of the live special will be presented next month. This time around, the show will include live reenactments of hit shows The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.

and Once again, these sitcom classics will be tackled by an all-star cast.

Among those taking the stage for Diff’rent Strokes are: John Lithgow as Mr.Drummond Kevin Hart as Arnold Damon Wayans as Willis Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett

are: Meanwhile, the cast for The Facts of Life will be named at a later date.

will be named at a later date. Live in Front of a Studio Audience will air Tuesday, December 7th at 8 p.m. — followed by an early premiere of the new workplace comedy Abbott Elementary.

