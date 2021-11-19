ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” Featuring “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” to Air December 7

ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience is making a return! A new installment of the special featuring live reenactments of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes episodes will air Tuesday, December 7th.
What’s Happening:
- Following two previous installments of Live in Front of a Studio Audience that featured All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Good Times, a third edition of the live special will be presented next month.
- This time around, the show will include live reenactments of hit shows The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.
- Once again, these sitcom classics will be tackled by an all-star cast.
- Among those taking the stage for Diff’rent Strokes are:
- John Lithgow as Mr.Drummond
- Kevin Hart as Arnold
- Damon Wayans as Willis
- Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett
- Meanwhile, the cast for The Facts of Life will be named at a later date.
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience will air Tuesday, December 7th at 8 p.m. — followed by an early premiere of the new workplace comedy Abbott Elementary.
What They're' Saying:
- Norman Lear, executive producer: “Other than with my family, there’s no place I’d rather be in my 100th year than on a soundstage at Sony with these glorious actors reliving what our company had produced all those years ago and sharing it with the millions of viewers who could use a little laughter.”
- Brent Miller, executive producer: “Thanks, again, to ABC and Sony Pictures Television for supporting our creative conceit and our incredible cast as we try to make what might seem like the impossible possible — once again. I couldn’t be more excited to end this year producing a project that supports, promotes and encourages appointment TV with those you care for”
- Kerry Washington, executive producer: “It has been an honor and highlight of my career to collaborate with the legendary Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, ABC and Sony. Part of the magic of Norman’s iconic TV series is that they resonate with audiences today just as much as they did decades ago. Reliving and reimagining them feels like pure joy. I keep wondering when this will start to feel like work!”