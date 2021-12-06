It’s Symbiote Season! Venom Funko Pop! Pins Slither in to Entertainment Earth

It’s been a big year for Marvel’s Venom and he’s saying goodby to 2021 with a collection of new Funko Pop! pins. Four styles featuring Venom taking over popular characters are now available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

Entertainment Earth has released a new collection of Funko Pop! pins featuring your Marvel characters that have been Venomized!

These new collectibles are available now for pre-order and will ship to fans in February 2022.

Funko Pop Pins are large pins measuring 4-inches tall. They come with standard backings as well as a built-in stand that can be popped out for dynamic display.

Each pin sells for $15.99 and makes a great gift for the Marvel fan in your life.

Venom Thor Large Enamel Pop! Pin

Venom Loki Large Enamel Pop! Pin

Venom Carnage Large Enamel Pop! Pin

Venom Corrupted Large Enamel Pop! Pin

