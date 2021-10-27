A Web-Slinging Symbiote?! Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop! Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Whether he’s chatting with the hive mind or simply antagonizing Spider-Man, the alien symbiote Venom has been a fan favorite troublemaker for years. And now, the sometimes antihero has stepped out of the Venomverse to be part of an awesome new Entertainment Earth exclusive Funko Pop! that’s available for pre-order.

Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Spider-Man seems to have a symbiote problem on his hands. Straight out of the Venomverse, this one-of-a-kind Venom Poison Spider-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure features an all-white suit, complete with the symbiote chest emblem rippling out of his body! Lucky fans might even receive the randomly selected glow-in-the dark chase variant of the figure!

Venom Poison Spider-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

3 3/4-inches tall

Comes in window-box packaging

