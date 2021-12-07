ESPN to Receive First Ever Iconic Network Award at the 2022 Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame

ESPN has revealed that it will receive the first ever Iconic Network Award at the 2022 Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame, the premier industry event paying tribute to the pioneers, innovators and stars of the electronic arts.

What’s Happening:

The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame returns with a full, in-person live gala celebrating the event’s 30th anniversary, taking place at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

While the Hall of Fame has previously inducted iconic shows, ESPN is to be the first network admitted into the fold.

Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, ESPN and Sports Content said: “It’s a tremendous honor for ESPN to receive the first Iconic Network Award from The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame. When we launched in 1979, ESPN immediately created an indelible bond with sports fans by matching their passion. Thank you to the thousands of dedicated ESPN employees who, over four decades, have continued to create a non-stop immersive sports experience.”

More information on the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame event and nominees can be found at NextTV.com

