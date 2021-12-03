NFL Superstar Tom Brady is Subject of Special Issue of ESPN Magazine

A new special issue of ESPN magazine is on newsstands now and profiles the life and career of one of the NFL’s greatest players, Tom Brady.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced the release of a special issue magazine featuring Tom Brady.

The new magazine hits newsstands today, Friday, December 3rd.

ESPN says that the 100-page issue is a companion guide to the documentary series Man In The Arena: Tom Brady streaming on ESPN+

streaming on ESPN+ Fans will discover 14 stories about Brady curated from the ESPN archives. Among the stories are essays from ESPN senior writers: Seth Wickersham Kevin Van Valkenburg Bill Barnwell Tim Keown

The magazine also features a profile on the NFL star written by New England Patriots reporter Mike Reiss

The issue includes over 70 photos spanning Brady's career and life as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Man In The Arena.