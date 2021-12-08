Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Orlando Resort Reaches 100 Million Riders

Universal Orlando Resort announced today that 100 million riders have forfeited their souls on Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride since the attraction first opened in 2004.

What’s Happening:

Revenge of the Mummy first debuted in 2004 and continues to be among the most popular attractions at Universal Orlando.

Inspired by the blockbuster “Mummy” films, the award-winning attraction launches guests forward – and backward – to the depths of the tomb as they narrowly evade scarab beetles, fiery explosions, a terrifying army of mummies and more.

Revenge of the Mummy is closing for a lengthy refurbishment on January 7, 2022 and will remain closed through the summer. No official details have been released on what is changing, but rumors indicate possible track replacement in addition to upgrading of show scenes.

Universal Orlando also shared this fun photo on their Twitter

