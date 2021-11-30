Holiday Food Items Now Available at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared a selection of festive food and drink items that are now available at the park.

What’s Happening:

Just in time for the holiday season, Universal Studios Holiday has added a variety of specialty menu items.

These treats can be found at various venues and carts around the park.

Here are some of the items to keep an eye out for on your next visit:

Festival Holiday Drinks:

Hot Buttered Rum

Spiked Hot Chocolate

Hot Pear Cider

Frozen Holiday Pear Cider

Mulled Spice Wine

White Wine Sangria

Winter Spritzer

Coca-Cola Coffee Float

Holiday Eggnog

Autumn Breeze Cocktail

The Wrong Reindeer Cocktail

Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Gingerbread Hot Chocolate

Champurrado (Cinnamon Hot Chocolate)

Savory Items:

Hot Holiday Turkey Sandwich

Holiday Turkey Croissant

Roast Beef Wrap

Max 22” Hot Dog

Turkey Waffle Stack

Turkey Leg Feast

English Holiday Meal

Sweet Treats and Snacks:

Holiday Vanilla Cake Jar

Chocolate Peppermint Cake Jar

Holiday Pinwheel Cookie

Mini Donuts

Star Cookie

Gingerbread Cupcake

Blue Snowflake Cupcake

Holiday Chocolate Glazed Donut

Cinnamon Roll Donut

Chocolate Peppermint Cereal Treat

Giant Pretzel

Universal has not shared where in the park you can find these food items, so be sure to be on the hunt for them if you’re visiting this holiday season!

