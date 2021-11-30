Holiday Food Items Now Available at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared a selection of festive food and drink items that are now available at the park.
What’s Happening:
- Just in time for the holiday season, Universal Studios Holiday has added a variety of specialty menu items.
- These treats can be found at various venues and carts around the park.
- Here are some of the items to keep an eye out for on your next visit:
Festival Holiday Drinks:
- Hot Buttered Rum
- Spiked Hot Chocolate
- Hot Pear Cider
- Frozen Holiday Pear Cider
- Mulled Spice Wine
- White Wine Sangria
- Winter Spritzer
- Coca-Cola Coffee Float
- Holiday Eggnog
- Autumn Breeze Cocktail
- The Wrong Reindeer Cocktail
- Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Gingerbread Hot Chocolate
- Champurrado (Cinnamon Hot Chocolate)
Savory Items:
- Hot Holiday Turkey Sandwich
- Holiday Turkey Croissant
- Roast Beef Wrap
- Max 22” Hot Dog
- Turkey Waffle Stack
- Turkey Leg Feast
- English Holiday Meal
Sweet Treats and Snacks:
- Holiday Vanilla Cake Jar
- Chocolate Peppermint Cake Jar
- Holiday Pinwheel Cookie
- Mini Donuts
- Star Cookie
- Gingerbread Cupcake
- Blue Snowflake Cupcake
- Holiday Chocolate Glazed Donut
- Cinnamon Roll Donut
- Chocolate Peppermint Cereal Treat
- Giant Pretzel
Universal has not shared where in the park you can find these food items, so be sure to be on the hunt for them if you’re visiting this holiday season!
More Universal Studios News:
- The holiday season has just begun at Universal Studios Hollywood, and the park has already announced that the event will be extended by a week to January 9, 2022.
- The Holidays are back at Universal Orlando, and with so many ways to celebrate the season, the resort is offering a special way to see all of these offerings during the second year of Universal’s Holiday Tour, which has some exclusives for guests that are available only on the tour.
- At this year’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo, Universal Parks & Resorts have shared that they have received three Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) Awards. These awards celebrate innovative new attractions and experiences at Universal Parks across the globe.