Universal Studios Hollywood Extends Holiday Celebration Through January 9, 2022

The holiday season has yet to even begin at Universal Studios Hollywood, and the park has already announced that the event will be extended by a week.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood announced on Twitter today that their holiday event has been extended to run through January 9, 2022, previously scheduled to conclude on January 2.

We're opening our gates for an additional 7 DAYS! Come check out #UniversalHolidays, now happening daily Nov. 26 to Jan. 9. https://t.co/v4PlkbVQtX 🎁🎊 pic.twitter.com/NI5fGnMNzJ — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) November 19, 2021

The park also released a new commercial for Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood: