Boba Fett Prepares for War in New Look at “The Book of Boba Fett”

A new look at the highly anticipated upcoming Disney+ original series The Book of Boba Fett sees the feared bounty hunter getting ready for war.

The new look at the series features voiceover from Boba Fett, saying “Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect.”

Fennec Shand, Fett’s partner and a deadly assassin, seemingly tries to sway him, saying “in difficult times, fear is a surer bet.”

She later assures him that a war is coming and Boba Fett dons his iconic helmet as we hear him say “then we will be ready.”

You can check out the new look at The Book of Boba Fett below:

About The Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett , a thrilling Star Wars The Mandalorian , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

, a thrilling , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.

Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

More Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29th exclusively on Disney+.