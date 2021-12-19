“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Earns Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

The secret is out. Spider-Man: No Way Home is both amazing and spectacular and people are swinging into theaters in droves to see it. In fact, the new Marvel film had a huge opening weekend, breaking records both domestically and worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home brought in $253 million in North America this weekend and another $334.2 million internationally.
- The $587.2 million worldwide gross adds up to the third biggest opening weekend of all-time, behind only Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.
- The movie surprised a lot of people as it was forecasted to earn between $130 and $150 million domestically.
- It was clear that those numbers would be surpassed quickly though as No Way Home earned $121 million in its first day.
- Perhaps the most impressive statistic around this film’s opening though is that it is already the top grossing film domestically of 2021, surpassing Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Leged of the Ten Rings in just three days.
- The $253 million domestic earning is also more than both Homecoming ($117 million) and Far From Home ($92.6 million) combined.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home is also the first film to surpass an opening of even $100 million since the pandemic began.
- There is still a lot of room for growth in the film’s earnings as it has not yet opened in China.
About Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
You can see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters now.