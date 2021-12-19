“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Earns Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

The secret is out. Spider-Man: No Way Home is both amazing and spectacular and people are swinging into theaters in droves to see it. In fact, the new Marvel film had a huge opening weekend, breaking records both domestically and worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought in $253 million in North America this weekend and another $334.2 million internationally.

The $587.2 million worldwide gross adds up to the third biggest opening weekend of all-time, behind only Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

The movie surprised a lot of people as it was forecasted to earn between $130 and $150 million domestically.

It was clear that those numbers would be surpassed quickly though as No Way Home earned $121 million in its first day.

Perhaps the most impressive statistic around this film's opening though is that it is already the top grossing film domestically of 2021, surpassing Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Leged of the Ten Rings in just three days.

The $253 million domestic earning is also more than both Homecoming ($117 million) and Far From Home ($92.6 million) combined.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is also the first film to surpass an opening of even $100 million since the pandemic began.

There is still a lot of room for growth in the film's earnings as it has not yet opened in China.

About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home began production in Atlanta last October

Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.

Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

You can see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters now.