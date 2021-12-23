Disney Parks TikTok Takes a Closer Look at The Holiday Decorations on Their Villa at Give Kids The World Village as Part of Their Night Of A Million Lights

Ed Miles, a 43-year cast member and planner at Disney’s Holiday Services, was featured on a TikTok from Disney Parks detailing his work on the holiday decorations at one of the villas inside of Give Kids The World Village as part of their Night of A Million Lights festivities.

What’s Happening:

The Villa has been completely decked out with “ It’s A Small World

The decorations also include details such as a framed photo of Walt Disney with some of the Original It’s a Small World dolls and banners celebrating the Walt Disney World

Night of a Million Lights is a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive holiday lights spectacular at Give Kids The World Village. Visitors can watch a dancing lights show in a fairytale neighborhood, stroll amidst millions of lights, featuring a sparkling tree trail, enjoy festive music and holiday treats, take a tram ride through the storybook Village, visit a holiday marketplace, and create unforgettable memories at the place Where Happiness Inspires Hope.

Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical non-profit resort that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

