“Encanto” Coming to Theaters in China on January 7th, 2022

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest film, Encanto, has been in theaters and has already made its way to Disney+ here in the United States. Now, we have a release date for the film in China.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety Encanto will be released in theaters throughout China on January 7th, 2022.

marks the first revenue-share import titles to make it into China from their respective studios in quite some time, as the pipeline of Hollywood content in China has run relatively dry as numerous titles have been stuck in censorship limbo without release dates. So far, Encanto has grossed $88 million in the US and $194 million. The release in a large market such as China could significantly boost the film’s profits, following in the footsteps of comparable titles like Zootopia and Coco, which grossed $236 million in 2016 and $189 million in 2017.

More Encanto News:

About Encanto:

tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The film is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer; the screenplay is by Castro Smith and Bush. Encanto features original songs by Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana); Germaine Franco (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) composed the original score.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto is now available to stream on Disney+.