DCappella Feels the Pressure with Their Cover of “Surface Pressure” from “Encanto”

The latest feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, is now available to stream on Disney+. In honor of the occasion, Disney’s very own acapella group, DCappella, have released their version of “Surface Pressure.”
What’s Happening:
- “Surface Pressure” is one of the many excellent songs in Encanto, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
- This song tells of Mirabel’s sister Luisa, who with her superhuman strength, always feels the pressure to provide and protect her family and community.
- Today, in celebration of the film’s release on Disney+, DCappella have released their version of “Surface Pressure.”
- DCapppella’s “Surface Pressure” can now be found on most streaming platforms:
- You can also purchase the single through iTunes.
About DCappella:
- DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in acappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto is now available to stream on Disney+.