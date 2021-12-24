DCappella Feels the Pressure with Their Cover of “Surface Pressure” from “Encanto”

The latest feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, is now available to stream on Disney+. In honor of the occasion, Disney’s very own acapella group, DCappella, have released their version of “Surface Pressure.”

What’s Happening:

“Surface Pressure” is one of the many excellent songs in Encanto , written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. This song tells of Mirabel’s sister Luisa, who with her superhuman strength, always feels the pressure to provide and protect her family and community.

Today, in celebration of the film’s release on Disney+, DCappella have released their version of “Surface Pressure.”

About DCappella:

DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in acappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto is now available to stream on Disney+.