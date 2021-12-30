Disney’s For Scores Podcast Presents an Interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco

For Scores, Disney’s podcast series about music, scores, and composers is presenting an interview with the songwriter and the composer of Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco.

What’s Happening:

Here is the official synopsis for the episode: “In this special episode, Host Jon Burlingame sits down first with award-winning composer, lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda to discuss how his large family, The Little Mermaid and Colombian musician Carlos Vives influenced his work on Disney’s latest animated film, Encanto. After Lin reveals the inspirations behind his songs, Jon talks with composer Germaine Franco about how she integrated them into her score, along with the sounds of Colombia and magical realism.”

