From Disney Animation to Marvel Blockbusters: Henry Jackman Shares His Experiences on Disney’s “For Scores” Podcast

by | May 1, 2020 2:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Disney’s For Scores podcast wrapped up its first season with part one of an interview with composer Henry Jackman. Fans had to wait a while for the conclusion, which just premiered today. Henry Jackman had an interesting path to film composing, which he talked about in the first episode, leading to working on such Disney films as Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, and Ralph Breaks the Internet in addition to two Marvel Studios films, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

Growing up in a rural area in England, music consumed Henry Jackman’s life from a young age. His father was a composer and he was in the choir at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London (the one featured in Mary Poppins). He spent five hours singing every day and performed in three masses every Sunday, including on Christmas. From the age of eight to seventeen, this was Henry Jackman’s normal routine.

At the age of seventeen, he started to become rebellious. After studying classical music and composition for so long, he turned his attention to 8-bit computers and house music in the 1980’s. A move to LA allowed him to work in the background in the pop music industry, one he grew tired of after a while. That’s when he got an unexpected call from a famous composer.

Hans Zimmer (The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean) had heard Henry Jackman’s demo and called him up one day. Scoring films wasn’t on Henry Jackman’s mind, but he soon found himself as an apprentice to Zimmer on Ron Howard’s The Da Vinci Code where he learned how a composer interacts with a director. His training in classical, electronic, and pop music gave him the perfect skillset to work in the film industry.

On the first Wreck-It Ralph, his electronic past can be heard to underscore digital characters in a video game world. But the sequel allowed him to play with other people’s music. In particular, he got to cram as many Disney Princess themes as possible into about 52-seconds of music during the film’s climax. He also got permission to play around with John Williams’ classic score from Star Wars, something he never thought he’d be allowed to do.

His approach to Captain America: The Winter Soldier broke the mold. In the podcast, he shares that he thought director Joe and Anthony Russo might fire him when he sat them down to blast five minutes of alarming sounds without much of a melody. He referred to it as “Harmonically less sophisticated” but talks in the podcast about the feelings of tension and unease that the music brings out. He avoided using any of the music from the first Captain America because it was very classic and didn’t fit in with the modern fish-out-of-water experience Steve Rogers was going through.

Returning to Disney Animation, Big Hero 6 was a marriage between Marvel and Disney and Henry Jackman tried to bring out elements of both styles while also infusing Japanese themes. Electronica and synthesizers were employed to bring out the technical aspect of Hiro and his friends and Henry talks about how music for an animated film has to be more lively because more happens per second than in a live action film.

You can listen to both parts of Henry Jackman’s episodes of For Scores by clicking here.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend