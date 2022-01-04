Keanu Reeves is in Negotiations to Star in the Hulu Adaptation of “The Devil In The White City” Series

Deadline reports that Keanu Reeves is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book.
What’s Happening:
- The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893.
- Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical “Murder Castle” on fair grounds. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age.
- This project would mark Keanu Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role.
- The project has been in various stages of development since Leonardo DiCaprio bought the film rights to the book in 2010 and previously set it up as a feature at Paramount with Martin Scorsese to direct.
- Hulu announced in 2019, that it was developing the project as a big-budget series with DiCaprio and Scorsese executive producing alongside Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher. Todd Field is set to direct the first two episodes of the limited series.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu celebrated the arrival of 2022 with a short teaser for the upcoming unscripted series The Kardashians.
- Hulu has greenlit the next installment in The Binge franchise, a raunchy holiday feature titled The Binge 2: It’s A Wonderful Binge.
- Hulu just created two new roles within the streaming service’s organization, VP of Comedy and VP of Drama, with the first leaders in each role revealed.