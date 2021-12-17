Hulu Creates New VP of Comedy and Drama Positions, Filled by Kelci Parker and Dougie Cash

Hulu just created two new roles within the streaming service’s organization, VP of Comedy and VP of Drama, with the first leaders in each role revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has two new positions, VP of Comedy and VP of Drama.
- Kelci Parker has been promoted to the VP of Comedy position from her former role as executive director of comedy.
- Having joined Hulu last year, Kelci Parker has overseen recent hits including Only Murders in the Building and Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, as well as upcoming projects like How I Met Your Father.
- Dougie Cash is a new hire for Hulu, joining the company as the VP of Drama.
- Prior to Hulu, Dougie Cash was the VP of Development at Overbrook Entertainment, producing projects including To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Cobra Kai for Netflix.
- Kelci Parker reports head of comedy Billy Rosenberg and Dougie Cash reports to Sasha Silver, head of drama, both under the Hulu Originals brand.