Production on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19” and “The Rookie” Paused Due to Omicron Variant Surge

TV Line is reporting that due to the surge of the Omicron variant sweeping the world, ABC has decided to pause production on a handful of TV dramas for the safety of the cast and crew.

What’s Happening:

At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas – including Grey’s Anatomy , Station 19 and The Rookie – have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. All three shows, which were set to return to work this week, are now slated to resume production next week.

and – have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. All three shows, which were set to return to work this week, are now slated to resume production next week. ABC Signature Studio took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any show-specific COVID outbreaks. As of now, the temporary work stoppage is not expected to impact any of the show’s on-air schedules.

