ABC News Reveals Plans For Coverage of the One Year Anniversary of the January 6 Capitol Attack

Deadline reports ABC News’ plans of daylong coverage on January 6th, 2022, for the anniversary of the Capitol siege that took place at the beginning of 2021.
What’s Happening:
- David Muir will lead, Attack On The Capitol: One Year Later, featuring coverage in remembrance of the one year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol that took place earlier this year.
- Muir has interviewed Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell, and Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, in their first joint sit down interview. The interview will air on World News News Tonight and Nightline on January 5, 2022.
- On January 2, 2022, Stephanopoulos will interview Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice chair of the House’s January 6th Committee, and co-anchor Jonathan Karl will look at the aftermath of the riot on This Week with George Stephanopoulos. Co-anchor Martha Raddatz will look at the rise of military extremism since January 6, 2021, and she reconnected with a participant she met as she was covering the siege.
- On January 6, 2022, there will be coverage on Good Morning America, GMA3: What You Need to Know and Nightline. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, will guest star on The View. On ABC News Live, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis will revisit how January 6, 2021 impacted families, along with correspondent Mireya Villarreal.
- The ABC News Investigative Unit also will present Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion, looking at the events leading up to the date and featuring an interview with Ammon Bundy, a former Oath Keeper. The documentary will start streaming on January 5, 2022 on Hulu and the next day on ABC News Live.