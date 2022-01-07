“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Denzel Washington, Selena Gomez and More to Appear Week of January 10th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of January 10th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. With the new year underway, the show has kicked off “Live’s New You in ‘22” series starting with “Simple Food Swaps.”

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of January 10th-14th:

Monday, January 10 Selena Gomez ( Hotel Transylvania: Transformania ) Ginger Zee ( A Little Closer to Home: How I Found Calm After the Storm ) Dr. Wendy Bazilian (Better takeout options)

Tuesday, January 11 Jamie Dornan ( Belfast ) Maggie Q ( Pivoting ) Dr. Melina Jampolis (Swaps for junk food)

Wednesday, January 12 Denzel Washington ( The Tragedy Of Macbeth ) Lindsey Vonn ( Rise ) Dr. Mike Dow (Swaps for sugar)

Thursday, January 13 Isla Fisher ( Wolf Like Me ) Ginnifer Goodwin ( Pivoting ) Joanne Molinaro (Ideas for vegan dishes)

Friday, January 14 Ming-Na Wen ( The Book of Boba Fett ) Steve Harvey ( Judge Steve Harvey ) Amy Conway (Drink swaps)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.