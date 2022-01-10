New Video for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s “Encanto” Delivers the Popular Song in 21 Languages

People are loving the music from Disney’s Encanto and tonight it got a little bit better. DisneyMusicVEVO released a version of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” sung in 21 different languages.
- This special new version of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is sung in 21 different languages, including:
- English
- Spanish
- French
- Hungarian
- Bahasa Malaysia
- German
- Greek
- Polish
- Norwegian
- Korean
- Danish
- Russian
- Vietnamese
- Bulgarian
- Italian
- Euro Portuguese
- Dutch
- Taiwan Mandarin
- Japanese
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Thai
- Check out the song in all 21 languages in the video below:
More on Encanto:
- The soundtrack to the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, has reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart (dated January 15th) and will be on the Billboard website starting tomorrow, January 11th.
- The album’s two most popular songs of the week are “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure.” “Bruno” and “Surface” both debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Jan. 8th and should jump up the list dated Jan. 15th.
- Encanto, with all the music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted in theaters on November 19th, leading up to a Disney+ debut on Christmas Eve.
- In celebration of the film’s release on Disney+, DCappella, Disney’s very own acapella group, have released their version of “Surface Pressure.”
- A new featurette released features Lin-Manuel Miranda—who wrote eight original songs for the film—teaming up with the voice of Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz, to share insights about several of the film’s songs, including “Dos Oruguitas”—a Critics’ Choice Awards nominee for best original song.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios 60th animated feature is set to arrive on the shelves of your own home in February, when the 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray, and DVD debut on the 8th.