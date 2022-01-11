Disneyland Paris Releases New TV Spot – “The Magic Has Just Begun”

As we approach the kick off of the 30th anniversary celebration at Disneyland Paris, a new TV spot has debuted reminding guests that even after 30 years, the magic has just begun at the parks.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has released a new official TV Spot showcasing a park frozen in time, while mentioning that as the park turns 30 this year, the magic has only just begun.

As the park gets closer to kicking off the festivities, this TV spot reminds guests of all the fun that can be had and favorite friends they can see at the park.

Starting off similarly to those social media trends of a few years ago, we see a trail of magic fly down the park’s Main Street USA where parade floats, characters, and guests are locked in the moment.

At the very end, we see one of the children move ever so slightly before we are reminded that the magic is alive and has only just begun.

Starting March 6th, 2022, guests will be able to experience the festivities of the park’s 30th anniversary food favorites. Avengers Campus

This is even evident by the notion of that one child who moves in the new TV spot is turning to get a better look at Iron Man as he (the only other character in motion) flies by.

The celebration also promises to celebrate the past, the present, and the future of the Disneyland Paris resort.

Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary celebration starts on March 6th, 2022.