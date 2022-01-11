Glenn Weiss Returns to Direct The 2022 Oscars

The Oscars show producer Will Packer announced today that veteran director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 94th Oscars.
What’s Happening:
- Weiss has directed numerous live televised events, including six previous Oscars shows, for which he won two Primetime Emmys, and 20 Tony Awards shows, which earned him three directing Primetime Emmys.
- Weiss’ additional directing credits include last year’s multi-network Inaugural Night special Celebrating America, The Democratic National Convention, The Kennedy Center Honors, The Primetime Emmy Awards, American Music Awards, BET Awards, Peter Pan Live!, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Live from Lincoln Center, Academy of Country Music Awards, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, and many others.
- The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
More ABC News:
