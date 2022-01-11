ABC Announces Pilot Order for “Josep” from Comedian Jo Koy

ABC officially announced that the Jo Koy comedy series Josep is moving forward with a pilot order.
What’s Happening:
- Previously announced as in-development, ABC has officially announced a pilot order for Josep.
- Comedian Jo Koy stars and executive produces the show, which has not yet been picked up for a series order.
- Josep is to be a single-camera comedy about a recently divorced Filipino American nurse trying to balance being a father, working, and his over-involved mother.
- Steve Joe (Doogie Kamealoha, MD) is attached as writer and executive producer.
- The series will be produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.
- Producing partners include The Detective Agency (Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar), Imminent Collision (Randall Park, Michael Golamco, Hieu Ho), and Joe Meloche.
- The announcement was made ahead of the first of two ABC TCA press days.
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).