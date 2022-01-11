“Grey’s Anatomy” Spinoff “Station 19” Renewed for 6th Season on ABC

Station 19 is confirmed for a 6th season on ABC with today’s renewal announcement.
What’s Happening:
- Andy, Ben, Robert, Jack, Victoria, Travis, Maya, Carina, and Theo will return for the 6th season of the hit ABC drama Station 19.
- Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff is confirmed to remain on board.
- A spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 follows Seattle’s first responders as they put their lives and hearts on the line.
- The show has gained popularity, particularly in after-broadcast streaming, with an increase of +234% over its initial Live+Same Day rating.
- Station 19 was created by Stacy McKee. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, who also serve as executive producers.
- The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.
- The renewal announcement was made ahead of the first of two ABC TCA press days.
- Grey’s Anatomy has also been renewed for its 19th season.
What They’re Saying:
- Krista Vernoff, showrunner/EP: “It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe. I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of ‘Station 19!’ It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”
- Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment: “The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that ‘Station 19’ continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew. Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ the return of ‘Station 19’ ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”
Station 19 Cast:
- Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera
- Jason George as Ben Warren
- Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan
- Grey Damon as Jack Gibson
- Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes
- Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery
- Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop
- Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca
- Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz
