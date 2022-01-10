ABC Orders 19th Season of “Grey’s Anatomy”

ABC has ordered a historic 19th season of their iconic and longest-running primetime medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, which stars Ellen Pompeo.

What’s Happening:

In the upcoming 19th season, the record-breaking Shondaland franchise will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.

Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff will continue to helm the series, which remains a global sensation and the network’s No. 1 show this season.

Currently in its 18th season, Grey’s Anatomy ties as the No. 1 broadcast drama among Adults 18-49. Grey’s Anatomy has ranked among the Top 10 entertainment broadcast series in each of its 18 seasons among Adults 18-49 and stood as 2021’s No. 1 most social scripted series. The series averages 12.8 million Total Viewers this season after 35 days of delayed viewing across platforms.

What They’re Saying:

Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said: “ Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+

About Grey’s Anatomy:

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

for the first seven seasons of the show and returned as showrunner in season 14. Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.