ABC Orders 19th Season of “Grey’s Anatomy”

by | Jan 10, 2022 11:52 AM Pacific Time

ABC has ordered a historic 19th season of their iconic and longest-running primetime medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, which stars Ellen Pompeo.

What’s Happening:

  • In the upcoming 19th season, the record-breaking Shondaland franchise will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.
  • Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff will continue to helm the series, which remains a global sensation and the network’s No. 1 show this season.
  • Currently in its 18th season, Grey’s Anatomy ties as the No. 1 broadcast drama among Adults 18-49. Grey’s Anatomy has ranked among the Top 10 entertainment broadcast series in each of its 18 seasons among Adults 18-49 and stood as 2021’s No. 1 most social scripted series. The series averages 12.8 million Total Viewers this season after 35 days of delayed viewing across platforms.
  • Season 18 of the show will return to ABC on Thursday, February 24th (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), in a crossover event with Station 19. Viewers can also stream the current season on Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

  • Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said: Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation. We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”
  • Creator of Grey’s Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes, said: “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season. This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”
  • Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff said: “Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters. I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

About Grey’s Anatomy:

  • Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.
  • Grey’s Anatomy was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers is also an executive producer of the series. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer as well. Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis and Mark Gordon are executive producers, along with Ellen Pompeo for season 19. Zoanne Clack serves as medical advisor and executive producer.
  • Vernoff was head writer and executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy for the first seven seasons of the show and returned as showrunner in season 14.
  • Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.
