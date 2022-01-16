Google Celebrating Betty White’s 100th Birthday with a Search Easter Egg

In honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday, which would have been tomorrow, January 17th, Google has covered its search page in rose petals — a nod to Rose, her beloved character from The Golden Girls.
What’s Happening:
- According to Variety, tomorrow on White’s birthday, a Google search for her name will unlock a special animated Easter egg with rose petals fluttering down over the Search results page, along with a message that says “Thank you for being a friend”
- “Thank You For Being a Friend” of course, is the theme song to The Golden Girls.
- Below is what the Google search results page will look like when someone searches for “Betty White” on her birthday:
- Disney Legend Betty White passed away in her home on the morning of Friday, December 31st, 2021, at the age of 99. We have more on the passing of White here.
- Tomorrow, National Geographic will celebrate Betty White and thank her for being a friend to animals with a special presentation of Betty Goes Wild, while also donating $25,000 to the Los Angeles Zoo in her honor.