Google Celebrating Betty White’s 100th Birthday with a Search Easter Egg

In honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday, which would have been tomorrow, January 17th, Google has covered its search page in rose petals — a nod to Rose, her beloved character from The Golden Girls.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety

“Thank You For Being a Friend” of course, is the theme song to The Golden Girls .

. Below is what the Google search results page will look like when someone searches for “Betty White” on her birthday: