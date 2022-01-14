National Geographic to Air “Betty White Goes Wild” Monday January 17th and Donates $25,000 to the Los Angeles Zoo in Her Honor

National Geographic celebrates Betty White and thanks her for being a friend to animals with a special presentation of Betty Goes Wild.
What’s Happening:
- The Betty Whie Goes Wild special is now streaming on Disney+, and the National Geographic special presentation will air Sunday January 17 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Nat Geo Wild.
- "If it hadn't been for Hollywood, I'd have fulfilled my other childhood dream – to be a zookeeper," says Betty White when speaking about her love for animals. We take a rare look into one of White's true passions, big cats!
- In the special, head with Betty White to the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos to get up close to big cats. White weaves her natural wit as we look at the cats' individual behavioral traits and learn where they live, how many are left in the wild and the challenges they face.
- To honor Disney Legend Betty White, and her lifelong love and passion for animals, The Walt Disney Company is pledging $25,000 to the Los Angeles Zoo’s Animal Care Fund, which provides for veterinary care and enrichment for the animals at her beloved Los Angeles Zoo.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ has big plans this Earth Day with the launch of a brand-new Disneynature documentary and two National Geographic specials premiering on April 22nd.
- Disney Legend Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in a series for Disney+ based on the 1994 fan-favorite film, The Santa Clause, which he will also executive produce.
- Disney+ just debuted the trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder along with a premiere date for the follow-up to the hit Disney Channel series, February 23rd.