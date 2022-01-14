Disney+ Announces Earth Day 2022 Plans, including Disneynature’s “Polar Bear”

by | Jan 14, 2022 9:31 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Disney+ has big plans this Earth Day with the launch of a brand-new Disneynature documentary and two National Geographic specials premiering on April 22nd.

(Disney/National Geographic)

(Disney/National Geographic)

What’s Happening:

  • During a TCA presentation, Disney+ announced new details for their 2022 Earth Day celebration on April 22nd.
  • A new Disneynature documentary film, Polar Bear, will make its worldwide debut, narrated by Catherine Keener.
  • National Geographic will debut a new special from their long-running Explorer series, featuring Free Solo climber Alex Honnold.
  • Nat Geo also takes viewers back to Apricot Lane Farms with The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, a follow-up to the 2018 documentary.
  • These three new releases will take viewers to the rainforests of Guyana, farms of California, and icy tundras of the Arctic.
  • More information about each project can be found below.

Disneynature’s Polar Bear:

  • Polar Bear tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.
  • The film is narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener (Capote, Being John Malkovich).
  • Disneynature Penguins directors Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson direct the film.
  • Produced by Fothergill, Wilson, Jason Roberts, Keith Scholey, and Roy Conli.

National Geographic’s Explorer: The Last Tepui:

  • This one-hour special is the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series.
  • Alex Honnold (Free Solo) and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott are on a mission to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui.
  • The adventure includes a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff, trekking miles of treacherous jungle terrain, and searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species.

National Geographic’s The Biggest Little Farm: The Return:

  • Based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film, The Biggest Little Farm: The Return reunites viewers with John and Molly Chester, who left their Los Angeles life to grow delicious food in harmony with nature.
  • The special documents the couple’s 10-year journey to make Apricot Lane Farms a “Real-life Charlotte’s Web,” introducing animals such as Emma the pig and Moe the lamb.
  • See how the farmers utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible this Earth Day.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed