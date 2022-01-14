Disney+ Announces Earth Day 2022 Plans, including Disneynature’s “Polar Bear”

Disney+ has big plans this Earth Day with the launch of a brand-new Disneynature documentary and two National Geographic specials premiering on April 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- During a TCA presentation, Disney+ announced new details for their 2022 Earth Day celebration on April 22nd.
- A new Disneynature documentary film, Polar Bear, will make its worldwide debut, narrated by Catherine Keener.
- National Geographic will debut a new special from their long-running Explorer series, featuring Free Solo climber Alex Honnold.
- Nat Geo also takes viewers back to Apricot Lane Farms with The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, a follow-up to the 2018 documentary.
- These three new releases will take viewers to the rainforests of Guyana, farms of California, and icy tundras of the Arctic.
- More information about each project can be found below.
Disneynature’s Polar Bear:
- Polar Bear tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.
- The film is narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener (Capote, Being John Malkovich).
- Disneynature Penguins directors Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson direct the film.
- Produced by Fothergill, Wilson, Jason Roberts, Keith Scholey, and Roy Conli.
National Geographic’s Explorer: The Last Tepui:
- This one-hour special is the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series.
- Alex Honnold (Free Solo) and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott are on a mission to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui.
- The adventure includes a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff, trekking miles of treacherous jungle terrain, and searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species.
National Geographic’s The Biggest Little Farm: The Return:
- Based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film, The Biggest Little Farm: The Return reunites viewers with John and Molly Chester, who left their Los Angeles life to grow delicious food in harmony with nature.
- The special documents the couple’s 10-year journey to make Apricot Lane Farms a “Real-life Charlotte’s Web,” introducing animals such as Emma the pig and Moe the lamb.
- See how the farmers utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible this Earth Day.
