Tribute to Bob Saget Airing Tonight on “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos will pay tribute to former host Bob Saget, who passed away last Sunday, on tonight's show with clips and remembrances, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Bob Saget was the original host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989-1997, beginning with a special on November 26th, 1989.

from 1989-1997, beginning with a special on November 26th, 1989. Saget passed away last Sunday, January 9th, in a hotel room in Orlando, FL. We have more on Bob’s passing here

America’s Funniest Home Videos released a preview of their tribute to the comedian, where he is seen in an interview recalling the various voices he used in narrating the home videos, voices that will be immediately recognizable to anyone who watched the show in the ‘90s.

The show's YouTube account featuring the preview asks viewers to consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation

The show’s tribute will air at the top of tonight’s episode, January 16th at 7:00 pm ET/PT.

