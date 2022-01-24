EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: Illustrator Joey Chou Artist Spotlight and Artist Appearance Schedule – January 24-30

As the EPCOT International Festival of Arts is in full swing at Walt Disney World, we’d thought we’d take a few moments to spotlight a few different artists who can be found at the festival in the coming days. You can also take a look at the full schedule of who will be appearing later down the page.

Debuting four new pieces for this year’s festival, artist Joey Chou will be on hand throughout the week to meet guests. Originally born in Taiwan and moved to California when he was 14, Chou studied at the Art Center College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2006. Over the course of his career, he worked in visual development for animated projects for Disney, including work on Bolt, Princess and the Frog, Frankenweenie, and Prep and Landing. He also lended his vis-dev talents to other non-Disney projects including Netflix’s Vivo, and the Academy Award winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This work can be seen on his official site, www.joeyart.com You can also see many of his illustrations in children’s books, including It’s a Small World, Nemo’s Day Off, Finding Dory: Come Swim with Me and Little Golden Books like I’m a Narwhal and I’m a Dragon.

You can also find his work in Disney Destinations around the globe. He did two Mary Blair inspired pieces – the murals of “it’s a small world” at Tokyo Disneyland and the murals in the recently renovated lobby of Disney’s Contemporary Resort – which have been immediately adored by fans who might not necessarily know it was his work.

He has become one of the leading artists at Disney’s Wonderground Gallery, a unique location at the Disneyland Resort that spawned a smaller location at Walt Disney World that allows independent artists to interpret Disney characters and locations in their unique style and point of view. For this year’s festival, you can find him at the Wonderground Location between the France and Morocco pavilions in World Showcase, where he'll be showing off his new pieces inspired by Soul, 101 Dalmatians, Inside Out, and Fantasia that you can see below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXe9aa1J-0o/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXxRURnLSsk/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXR3kyRP5mx/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXNTyczl2ze/

You can find these pieces, as well as many others by Chou, at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. His appearance times, as well as other artists who will be present at the park this week, can be seen in the full schedule below:

Monday, January 24

World Discovery

WYLAND GALLERIES

Tom Matousek……………………………… 12:00-5:00 PM

David Miller………………………………….. 12:00-4:00 PM

Dan Mackin…………………………………… 12:00-4:00 PM

Jim Warren……………………………………. 12:00-5:00 PM

Jacinth Lacroix……………………………….. 1:00-6:00 PM

Showcase Plaza

DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS

Michelle St. Laurent…………………….. 11:00-3:00 PM

Stephen Fishwick…………………………. 12:00-6:00 PM

Tim Rogerson…………………………………. 3:00-7:00 PM

DISNEY ARTISTS

John Nadeau…… 11:00 – 1:00 pm

Morgan Ditta…… 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Don “Ducky” Williams…………… 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Rosemary Begley………………….5:00 – 7:00 pm

Mexico

ACME ARCHIVES: STAR WARS

Jeremy Saliba………12:00 – 2:00 pm & 3:00 – 5:00 pm

Norway

Larry Dotson ….. 2:00 – 7:00 PM

China

POP GALLERY

Doug Bloodworth………. 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Louis Lochead ………… 5:00 – 8:00 pm

Italy

THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS

Dirk Wunderlich…………………………… 12:00-3:00 PM & 6:00-9:00 PM

Japan

JAMES COLEMAN STUDIOS

Rodel Gonzalez……………………………… 2:00-6:00 PM

France

WONDERGROUND GALLERY

Joey Chou………..11:00 AM – 1:00 pm

John Coulter ………11:00 AM – 1:00 pm

Tuesday, January 25

World Discovery

WYLAND GALLERIES

Dan Mackin…………………………………… 12:00-4:00 PM

David Miller………………………………….. 12:00-4:00 PM

Tom Matousek……………………………… 12:00-5:00 PM

Jim Warren……………………………………. 12:00-5:00 PM

Jacinth Lacroix……………………………….. 1:00-6:00 PM

Showcase Plaza

DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS

Michelle St. Laurent…………………….. 11:00-3:00 PM

Stephen Fishwick…………………………. 12:00-6:00 PM

Tim Rogerson…………………………………. 3:00-7:00 PM

DISNEY ARTISTS

Doug Bolly…… 11:00 – 1:00 pm

Rosemary Begley ……. 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Joseph Yakovetic …….. 3:00 – 6:00 pm

Don “Ducky” Williams …… 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Norway

Larry Dotson…………..2:00 – 7:00 pm

China

POP GALLERY

Alan Foxx………….12:00 – 6:00 pm

Germany

William Silvers………4:00 – 9:00 PM

Italy

THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS

Jenna McMullins……11:00 – 4:00 pm

Dirk Wunderlich …….4:00 – 8:00 pm

Japan

JAMES COLEMAN STUDIOS

Rob Kaz…………2:00 – 6:00 pm

France

WONDERGROUND GALLERY

Joey Chou ……… 11:00 – 1:00 pm

Wednesday, January 26

World Discovery

WYLAND GALLERIES

Dan Mackin……….12:00 – 4:00 pm

David Miller………12:00 – 4:00 pm

Tom Matousek ………12:00 – 5:00 pm

Jim Warren………12:00 – 5:00 pm

Jacinth Lacroix …… 1:00 – 6:00 pm

DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS

Michelle St. Laurent…………………….. 11:00-3:00 PM

Stephen Fishwick…………………………. 12:00-6:00 PM

Tim Rogerson…………………………………. 3:00-7:00 PM

DISNEY ARTISTS

Joseph Yakovetic ……..11:00 – 1:00 pm

Rosemary Begley …….. 11:00 – 1:00 pm

Jon Nadeau……… 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Kim Gromoll……….. 2:00 – 6:00 pm

Don “Ducky” Williams…….. 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Norway

Larry Dotson …….2:00 – 7:00 pm

China

POP GALLERY

Alan Foxx………….12:00 – 6:00 pm

Germany

McCULLOUGH ART

Greg McCullough …….2:00 – 5:00 pm

WILLIAM SILVERS

William Silvers……… 4:00 9:00

Italy

THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS

Jenna McMullins……………11:00 – 4:00 pm

Dirk Wunderlich……………4:00 – 8:00 pm

The American Adventure

DISNEY ARTISTS

Jason Peltz……………5:00 – 7:00 pm

France

WONDERGROUND GALLERY

Joey Chou……….2:00 – 4:00 pm

Thursday, January 27

World Discovery

WYLAND GALLERIES

Karin Arruda…………….12:00 – 5:00 pm

Denyse Klette…………..1:00 – 6:00 pm

Jacinth Lacroix…………..1:00 – 6:00 pm

Jared Franco……………2:00 – 7:00pm

Rodel Gonzalez…………2:00 – 7:00 pm

Showcase Plaza

DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS

Tom Matousek………….12:00 – 6:00 pm

Stephen Fishwick…………1:00 – 3:00 pm & 4:30 – 6:00 pm

DISNEY ARTISTS

John Nadeau……….11:00 – 2:00 pm

Morgan Ditta ………..1:00 – 5:00 pm

Don “Ducky” Williams…….3:00 – 6:00 pm

Norway

Larry Dotson…..….. 2:00 – 7:00 pm

China

POP GALLERY

Woah-Botz……………12:00 – 4:00 pm

Alan Foxx……………..5:00 – 8:00 pm

Germany

McCOULLOUGH ART

Greg McCoullough……………2:00 – 5:00 pm

DAVE AVANZINO

Dave Avanzino…………..1:00 – 3:00 pm & 5:00 – 9:00 pm

WILLIAM SILVERS

William Silvers…………..4:00 – 9:00 pm

Italy

THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS

Dirk Wunderlich……………12:00 – 3:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm

ROB KAZ

Rob Kaz……………1:00 – 4:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00pm

Japan

JAMES COLMAN STUDIOS

Christian Masot…………2:00 – 6:00 pm

France

WONDERGROUND GALLERY

Joey Chou ………..2:00 – 4:00 pm

Friday, January 28

World Discovery

WYLAND GALLERIES

Karin Arruda………….12:00 – 5:00 pm

Denyse Klette………….1:00 – 6:00 pm

Jacinth Lacroix………1:00 – 6:00 pm

Jared Franco………….2:00 – 7:00 pm

Rodel Gonzalez……….2:00 – 7:00 pm

Showcase Plaza

DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS

Tom Matousek…………12:00 – 6:00 pm

Stephen Fishwick………1:00 – 3:00 pm & 4:30 – 6:00 pm

DISNEY ARTISTS

Joseph Yakovetic ……..11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Doug Bolly……………..11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Morgan Ditta ……………2:00 – 4:00 pm

Don Williams……………2:00 – 4:00 pm

Alex Maher……………..5:00 – 7:00 pm

Darren Wilson………….5:00 – 7:00 pm

Mexico

ACME ARCHIVES: MARVEL

Adam Shickling……………3:00 – 5:00 pm

ACME ARCHIVES: STAR WARS

Adam Shickling…………12:00 – 2:00 pm

Candice Dailey…………2:00 – 5:00 pm

Norway

Larry Dotson…………2:00 – 7:00 pm

China

POP GALLERY

Woah-Botz………..12:00 – 4:00 pm

Doug Bloodworth………5:00 – 8:00 pm

Germany

McCOULLOUGH ART

Greg McCoullough………..2:00 – 5:00 pm

DAVE AVANZINO

Dave Avanzino …………..1:00 – 3:00 pm & 5:00 – 9:00 pm

WILLIAM SILVERS

William Silvers…………….4:00 – 9:00 pm

Italy

THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS

Dirk Wunderlich …………..11:00 – 2:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Jenna McMullins………….2:00 – 6:00 pm

ROB KAZ

Rob Kaz………………..1:00 – 4:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Japan

JAMES COLEMAN STUDIOS

Christian Masot …………….2:00 – 6:00 pm

France

WONDERGROUND GALLERY

June Kim…………….11:00 – 1:00 pm & 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Joey Chou…………….5:00 – 7:00 pm

Jason Ratner………….5:00 – 7:00 pm

NOAH FINE ART

Noah………………….4:00 – 7:00 pm

Saturday, January 29th

World Discovery

WYLAND GALLERIES

Karin Arruda…………………..12:00 – 5:00 pm

Denyse Klette…………………1:00 – 6:00 pm

Jacinth Lacroix……………….1:00 – 6:00 pm

Jared Franco………………….2:00 – 7:00 pm

Rodel Gonzalez……………….2:00 – 7:00 pm

Showcase Plaza

DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS

Michelle St. Laurent………….11:00 – 3:00 pm

Stephen Fishwick…………….1:00 – 3:00 pm & 4:30-6:00 pm

Tim Rogerson………………..3:00 – 7:00 pm

DISNEY ARTISTS

Brian Blackmore………….11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Darren Wilson…………….11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Brett Owens……………….2:00 – 4:00 pm

David Buckley……………..2:00 – 4:00 pm

Kim Gromoll……………….5:00 – 7:00 pm

John Nadeau………………5:00 – 7:00 pm

Mexico

ACME ARCHIVES: MARVEL

Adam Shickling……………………3:00 – 5:00 pm

ACME ARCHIVES: STAR WARS

Adam Shickling…………………..12:00 – 2:00 pm

Candice Dailey…………………..2:00 – 5:00 pm

Norway

Larry Dotson…………………2:00 – 7:00 pm

China

POP GALLERY

Doug Bloodworth…………………..12:00 – 4:00 pm

Woah-Botz………………………….5:00 – 8:00 pm

Germany

McCOULLOUGH ART

Nath McCullough ………………………12:00 – 2:00 pm

Greg McCoullough………………………2:00 – 5:00 pm

DAVE AVANZINO

Dave Avanzino………………..1:00 – 3:00 pm & 5:00 – 9:00 pm

WILLIAM SILVERS

William Silvers………………….4:00 – 9:00 pm

Italy

THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS

Dirk Wunderlich ………………..11:00 – 2:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Jenna McMullins……………….2:00 – 6:00 pm

ROB KAZ

Rob Kaz………………..1:00 – 4:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Japan

JAMES COLEMAN STUDIOS

Christian Masot………………..2:00 – 6:00 pm

France

WONDERGROUND GALLERY

Caley Hicks…………………..11:00 – 1:00 pm

Jason Ratner…………………11:00 – 1:00 pm & 2:00 – 4:00 pm

June Kim……………………..5:00 – 7:00 pm

Joey Chou…………………….5:00 – 7:00 pm

NOAH FINE ART

Noah……………………………4:00 – 7:00 pm

Sunday, January 30

World Discovery

WYLAND GALLERIES

Karin Arruda………………12:00 – 5:00 pm

Denyse Klette……………….1:00 – 6:00 pm

Jacinth Lacroix………………1:00 – 6:00 pm

Jared Franco…………………2:00 – 7:00 pm

Rodel Gonzalez………………2:00 – 7:00 pm

Showcase Plaza

DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS

Michelle St. Laurent………………11:00 – 3:00 pm

Stephen Fishwick…………………1:00 – 3:00 pm & 4:30 – 6:00 pm

Tim Rogerson…………………….3:00 – 7:00 pm

DISNEY ARTISTS

Brett Owens……………………….11:00 – 1:00 pm

Doug Bolly…………………………11:00 – 1:00 pm

Morgan Ditta………………………2:00 – 4:00 pm

Don “Ducky” WIlliams………………2:00 – 4:00 pm

Will Gay…………………………… 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Rosemary Begley…………………..5:00 – 7:00 pm

Mexico

ACME ARCHIVES: MARVEL

Adam Shickling……………………….3:00 – 5:00 pm

ACME ARCHIVES: STAR WARS

Adam Shickling………………………..12:00 – 2:00 pm

Candice Dailey…………………………2:00 – 5:00 pm

Norway

Larry Dotson……………………2:00 – 7:00 pm

China

POP GALLERY

Woah-Botz………………………….12:00 – 4:00 pm

Alan Foxx……………………………5:00 – 8:00 pm

Germany

McCOULLOUGH ART

Nath McCoullough…………………….12:00 – 2:00 pm

Greg McCoullough…………………….2:00 – 5:00 pm

DAVE AVANZINO

Dave Avanzino…………………………11:00 – 2:00 PM & 3:00 – 5:00 pm

WILLIAM SILVERS

William Silvers………………………….4:00 – 9:00 pm

Italy

THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS

Dirk Wunderlich………………………12:00 – 3:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm

ROB KAZ

Rob Kaz………………………………1:00 – 4:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Japan

JAMES COLEMAN STUDIOS

Christian Masot……………………….2:00 – 6:00 pm

France

WONDERGROUND GALLERY

Caley Hicks…………………..11:00 – 1:00 pm

Jason Ratner…………………11:00 – 3:00 pm & 4:00 – 7:00 pm

June Kim………………………2:00 – 4:00 pm

NOAH FINE ART

Noah…………..4:00 – 7:00 pm