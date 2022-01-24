EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: Illustrator Joey Chou Artist Spotlight and Artist Appearance Schedule – January 24-30

As the EPCOT International Festival of Arts is in full swing at Walt Disney World, we’d thought we’d take a few moments to spotlight a few different artists who can be found at the festival in the coming days. You can also take a look at the full schedule of who will be appearing later down the page.
Debuting four new pieces for this year’s festival, artist Joey Chou will be on hand throughout the week to meet guests. Originally born in Taiwan and moved to California when he was 14, Chou studied at the Art Center College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2006. Over the course of his career, he worked in visual development for animated projects for Disney, including work on Bolt, Princess and the Frog, Frankenweenie, and Prep and Landing. He also lended his vis-dev talents to other non-Disney projects including Netflix’s Vivo, and the Academy Award winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This work can be seen on his official site, www.joeyart.com You can also see many of his illustrations in children’s books, including It’s a Small World, Nemo’s Day Off, Finding Dory: Come Swim with Me and Little Golden Books like I’m a Narwhal and I’m a Dragon.
You can also find his work in Disney Destinations around the globe. He did two Mary Blair inspired pieces – the murals of “it’s a small world” at Tokyo Disneyland and the murals in the recently renovated lobby of Disney’s Contemporary Resort – which have been immediately adored by fans who might not necessarily know it was his work.
He has become one of the leading artists at Disney’s Wonderground Gallery, a unique location at the Disneyland Resort that spawned a smaller location at Walt Disney World that allows independent artists to interpret Disney characters and locations in their unique style and point of view. For this year’s festival, you can find him at the Wonderground Location between the France and Morocco pavilions in World Showcase, where he'll be showing off his new pieces inspired by Soul, 101 Dalmatians, Inside Out, and Fantasia that you can see below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXe9aa1J-0o/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXxRURnLSsk/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXR3kyRP5mx/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXNTyczl2ze/
You can find these pieces, as well as many others by Chou, at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. His appearance times, as well as other artists who will be present at the park this week, can be seen in the full schedule below:
Monday, January 24
World Discovery
WYLAND GALLERIES
Tom Matousek……………………………… 12:00-5:00 PM
David Miller………………………………….. 12:00-4:00 PM
Dan Mackin…………………………………… 12:00-4:00 PM
Jim Warren……………………………………. 12:00-5:00 PM
Jacinth Lacroix……………………………….. 1:00-6:00 PM
Showcase Plaza
DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS
Michelle St. Laurent…………………….. 11:00-3:00 PM
Stephen Fishwick…………………………. 12:00-6:00 PM
Tim Rogerson…………………………………. 3:00-7:00 PM
DISNEY ARTISTS
John Nadeau…… 11:00 – 1:00 pm
Morgan Ditta…… 1:00 – 3:00 pm
Don “Ducky” Williams…………… 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Rosemary Begley………………….5:00 – 7:00 pm
Mexico
ACME ARCHIVES: STAR WARS
Jeremy Saliba………12:00 – 2:00 pm & 3:00 – 5:00 pm
Norway
Larry Dotson ….. 2:00 – 7:00 PM
China
POP GALLERY
Doug Bloodworth………. 12:00 – 4:00 pm
Louis Lochead ………… 5:00 – 8:00 pm
Italy
THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS
Dirk Wunderlich…………………………… 12:00-3:00 PM & 6:00-9:00 PM
Japan
JAMES COLEMAN STUDIOS
Rodel Gonzalez……………………………… 2:00-6:00 PM
France
WONDERGROUND GALLERY
Joey Chou………..11:00 AM – 1:00 pm
John Coulter ………11:00 AM – 1:00 pm
Tuesday, January 25
World Discovery
WYLAND GALLERIES
Dan Mackin…………………………………… 12:00-4:00 PM
David Miller………………………………….. 12:00-4:00 PM
Tom Matousek……………………………… 12:00-5:00 PM
Jim Warren……………………………………. 12:00-5:00 PM
Jacinth Lacroix……………………………….. 1:00-6:00 PM
Showcase Plaza
DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS
Michelle St. Laurent…………………….. 11:00-3:00 PM
Stephen Fishwick…………………………. 12:00-6:00 PM
Tim Rogerson…………………………………. 3:00-7:00 PM
DISNEY ARTISTS
Doug Bolly…… 11:00 – 1:00 pm
Rosemary Begley ……. 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Joseph Yakovetic …….. 3:00 – 6:00 pm
Don “Ducky” Williams …… 5:00 – 7:00 pm
Norway
Larry Dotson…………..2:00 – 7:00 pm
China
POP GALLERY
Alan Foxx………….12:00 – 6:00 pm
Germany
William Silvers………4:00 – 9:00 PM
Italy
THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS
Jenna McMullins……11:00 – 4:00 pm
Dirk Wunderlich …….4:00 – 8:00 pm
Japan
JAMES COLEMAN STUDIOS
Rob Kaz…………2:00 – 6:00 pm
France
WONDERGROUND GALLERY
Joey Chou ……… 11:00 – 1:00 pm
Wednesday, January 26
World Discovery
WYLAND GALLERIES
Dan Mackin……….12:00 – 4:00 pm
David Miller………12:00 – 4:00 pm
Tom Matousek ………12:00 – 5:00 pm
Jim Warren………12:00 – 5:00 pm
Jacinth Lacroix …… 1:00 – 6:00 pm
DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS
Michelle St. Laurent…………………….. 11:00-3:00 PM
Stephen Fishwick…………………………. 12:00-6:00 PM
Tim Rogerson…………………………………. 3:00-7:00 PM
DISNEY ARTISTS
Joseph Yakovetic ……..11:00 – 1:00 pm
Rosemary Begley …….. 11:00 – 1:00 pm
Jon Nadeau……… 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Kim Gromoll……….. 2:00 – 6:00 pm
Don “Ducky” Williams…….. 5:00 – 7:00 pm
Norway
Larry Dotson …….2:00 – 7:00 pm
China
POP GALLERY
Alan Foxx………….12:00 – 6:00 pm
Germany
McCULLOUGH ART
Greg McCullough …….2:00 – 5:00 pm
WILLIAM SILVERS
William Silvers……… 4:00 9:00
Italy
THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS
Jenna McMullins……………11:00 – 4:00 pm
Dirk Wunderlich……………4:00 – 8:00 pm
DISNEY ARTISTS
Jason Peltz……………5:00 – 7:00 pm
France
WONDERGROUND GALLERY
Joey Chou……….2:00 – 4:00 pm
Thursday, January 27
World Discovery
WYLAND GALLERIES
Karin Arruda…………….12:00 – 5:00 pm
Denyse Klette…………..1:00 – 6:00 pm
Jacinth Lacroix…………..1:00 – 6:00 pm
Jared Franco……………2:00 – 7:00pm
Rodel Gonzalez…………2:00 – 7:00 pm
Showcase Plaza
DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS
Tom Matousek………….12:00 – 6:00 pm
Stephen Fishwick…………1:00 – 3:00 pm & 4:30 – 6:00 pm
DISNEY ARTISTS
John Nadeau……….11:00 – 2:00 pm
Morgan Ditta ………..1:00 – 5:00 pm
Don “Ducky” Williams…….3:00 – 6:00 pm
Norway
Larry Dotson…..….. 2:00 – 7:00 pm
China
POP GALLERY
Woah-Botz……………12:00 – 4:00 pm
Alan Foxx……………..5:00 – 8:00 pm
Germany
McCOULLOUGH ART
Greg McCoullough……………2:00 – 5:00 pm
DAVE AVANZINO
Dave Avanzino…………..1:00 – 3:00 pm & 5:00 – 9:00 pm
WILLIAM SILVERS
William Silvers…………..4:00 – 9:00 pm
Italy
THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS
Dirk Wunderlich……………12:00 – 3:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm
ROB KAZ
Rob Kaz……………1:00 – 4:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00pm
Japan
JAMES COLMAN STUDIOS
Christian Masot…………2:00 – 6:00 pm
France
WONDERGROUND GALLERY
Joey Chou ………..2:00 – 4:00 pm
Friday, January 28
World Discovery
WYLAND GALLERIES
Karin Arruda………….12:00 – 5:00 pm
Denyse Klette………….1:00 – 6:00 pm
Jacinth Lacroix………1:00 – 6:00 pm
Jared Franco………….2:00 – 7:00 pm
Rodel Gonzalez……….2:00 – 7:00 pm
Showcase Plaza
DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS
Tom Matousek…………12:00 – 6:00 pm
Stephen Fishwick………1:00 – 3:00 pm & 4:30 – 6:00 pm
DISNEY ARTISTS
Joseph Yakovetic ……..11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Doug Bolly……………..11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Morgan Ditta ……………2:00 – 4:00 pm
Don Williams……………2:00 – 4:00 pm
Alex Maher……………..5:00 – 7:00 pm
Darren Wilson………….5:00 – 7:00 pm
Mexico
ACME ARCHIVES: MARVEL
Adam Shickling……………3:00 – 5:00 pm
ACME ARCHIVES: STAR WARS
Adam Shickling…………12:00 – 2:00 pm
Candice Dailey…………2:00 – 5:00 pm
Norway
Larry Dotson…………2:00 – 7:00 pm
China
POP GALLERY
Woah-Botz………..12:00 – 4:00 pm
Doug Bloodworth………5:00 – 8:00 pm
Germany
McCOULLOUGH ART
Greg McCoullough………..2:00 – 5:00 pm
DAVE AVANZINO
Dave Avanzino …………..1:00 – 3:00 pm & 5:00 – 9:00 pm
WILLIAM SILVERS
William Silvers…………….4:00 – 9:00 pm
Italy
THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS
Dirk Wunderlich …………..11:00 – 2:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Jenna McMullins………….2:00 – 6:00 pm
ROB KAZ
Rob Kaz………………..1:00 – 4:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Japan
JAMES COLEMAN STUDIOS
Christian Masot …………….2:00 – 6:00 pm
France
WONDERGROUND GALLERY
June Kim…………….11:00 – 1:00 pm & 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Joey Chou…………….5:00 – 7:00 pm
Jason Ratner………….5:00 – 7:00 pm
NOAH FINE ART
Noah………………….4:00 – 7:00 pm
Saturday, January 29th
World Discovery
WYLAND GALLERIES
Karin Arruda…………………..12:00 – 5:00 pm
Denyse Klette…………………1:00 – 6:00 pm
Jacinth Lacroix……………….1:00 – 6:00 pm
Jared Franco………………….2:00 – 7:00 pm
Rodel Gonzalez……………….2:00 – 7:00 pm
Showcase Plaza
DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS
Michelle St. Laurent………….11:00 – 3:00 pm
Stephen Fishwick…………….1:00 – 3:00 pm & 4:30-6:00 pm
Tim Rogerson………………..3:00 – 7:00 pm
DISNEY ARTISTS
Brian Blackmore………….11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Darren Wilson…………….11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Brett Owens……………….2:00 – 4:00 pm
David Buckley……………..2:00 – 4:00 pm
Kim Gromoll……………….5:00 – 7:00 pm
John Nadeau………………5:00 – 7:00 pm
Mexico
ACME ARCHIVES: MARVEL
Adam Shickling……………………3:00 – 5:00 pm
ACME ARCHIVES: STAR WARS
Adam Shickling…………………..12:00 – 2:00 pm
Candice Dailey…………………..2:00 – 5:00 pm
Norway
Larry Dotson…………………2:00 – 7:00 pm
China
POP GALLERY
Doug Bloodworth…………………..12:00 – 4:00 pm
Woah-Botz………………………….5:00 – 8:00 pm
Germany
McCOULLOUGH ART
Nath McCullough ………………………12:00 – 2:00 pm
Greg McCoullough………………………2:00 – 5:00 pm
DAVE AVANZINO
Dave Avanzino………………..1:00 – 3:00 pm & 5:00 – 9:00 pm
WILLIAM SILVERS
William Silvers………………….4:00 – 9:00 pm
Italy
THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS
Dirk Wunderlich ………………..11:00 – 2:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Jenna McMullins……………….2:00 – 6:00 pm
ROB KAZ
Rob Kaz………………..1:00 – 4:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Japan
JAMES COLEMAN STUDIOS
Christian Masot………………..2:00 – 6:00 pm
France
WONDERGROUND GALLERY
Caley Hicks…………………..11:00 – 1:00 pm
Jason Ratner…………………11:00 – 1:00 pm & 2:00 – 4:00 pm
June Kim……………………..5:00 – 7:00 pm
Joey Chou…………………….5:00 – 7:00 pm
NOAH FINE ART
Noah……………………………4:00 – 7:00 pm
Sunday, January 30
World Discovery
WYLAND GALLERIES
Karin Arruda………………12:00 – 5:00 pm
Denyse Klette……………….1:00 – 6:00 pm
Jacinth Lacroix………………1:00 – 6:00 pm
Jared Franco…………………2:00 – 7:00 pm
Rodel Gonzalez………………2:00 – 7:00 pm
Showcase Plaza
DISNEY FINE ART BY COLLECTORS EDITIONS
Michelle St. Laurent………………11:00 – 3:00 pm
Stephen Fishwick…………………1:00 – 3:00 pm & 4:30 – 6:00 pm
Tim Rogerson…………………….3:00 – 7:00 pm
DISNEY ARTISTS
Brett Owens……………………….11:00 – 1:00 pm
Doug Bolly…………………………11:00 – 1:00 pm
Morgan Ditta………………………2:00 – 4:00 pm
Don “Ducky” WIlliams………………2:00 – 4:00 pm
Will Gay…………………………… 5:00 – 7:00 pm
Rosemary Begley…………………..5:00 – 7:00 pm
Mexico
ACME ARCHIVES: MARVEL
Adam Shickling……………………….3:00 – 5:00 pm
ACME ARCHIVES: STAR WARS
Adam Shickling………………………..12:00 – 2:00 pm
Candice Dailey…………………………2:00 – 5:00 pm
Norway
Larry Dotson……………………2:00 – 7:00 pm
China
POP GALLERY
Woah-Botz………………………….12:00 – 4:00 pm
Alan Foxx……………………………5:00 – 8:00 pm
Germany
McCOULLOUGH ART
Nath McCoullough…………………….12:00 – 2:00 pm
Greg McCoullough…………………….2:00 – 5:00 pm
DAVE AVANZINO
Dave Avanzino…………………………11:00 – 2:00 PM & 3:00 – 5:00 pm
WILLIAM SILVERS
William Silvers………………………….4:00 – 9:00 pm
Italy
THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS
Dirk Wunderlich………………………12:00 – 3:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm
ROB KAZ
Rob Kaz………………………………1:00 – 4:00 pm & 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Japan
JAMES COLEMAN STUDIOS
Christian Masot……………………….2:00 – 6:00 pm
France
WONDERGROUND GALLERY
Caley Hicks…………………..11:00 – 1:00 pm
Jason Ratner…………………11:00 – 3:00 pm & 4:00 – 7:00 pm
June Kim………………………2:00 – 4:00 pm
NOAH FINE ART
Noah…………..4:00 – 7:00 pm