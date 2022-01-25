Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s Criticisms of Upcoming Live-Action “Snow White” Film

by | Jan 25, 2022 12:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As we have previously reported, Disney is currently working on a live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. The movie has stirred up a little controversy, in the form of actor Peter Dinklage, who had some harsh criticisms for the project. In response to Dinklage, Disney released a statement directly to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

  • The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast for an episode published Monday, on which he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 classic animated picture when he noted the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler.
  • Here’s what Dinklage had to say: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that ****ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the **** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”
  • In response, Disney released the following statement: “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”
  • Still years from release, Snow White will have cultural consultants, just like other live-action films such as Aladdin and Mulan. The film has been in development for three years; the studio has been reimagining the dwarf characters since the earliest stages.
 
 
