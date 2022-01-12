Andrew Burnap Joins Disney’s Live-Action Remake of “Snow White”

A third cast member has been added to the all-star line-up for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. Andrew Burnap will play a new male lead character, rather than The Prince or the Huntsman of past adaptations.
What’s Happening:
- Tony winner Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance) will star alongside the previously announced Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman franchise), according to Deadline.
- Zegler is portraying Snow White, while Gadot will be playing the Evil Queen.
- Marc Webb will serve as director while Marc Platt is producing.
- Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) will be writing additional songs for the movie.
- The project will head into production in the UK this spring.
- In addition, the Telsey Casting Office is currently searching for a young actress to play a ten-year-old Snow White the film.