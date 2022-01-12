Andrew Burnap Joins Disney’s Live-Action Remake of “Snow White”

A third cast member has been added to the all-star line-up for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. Andrew Burnap will play a new male lead character, rather than The Prince or the Huntsman of past adaptations.

What’s Happening:

Tony winner Andrew Burnap ( The Inheritance ) will star alongside the previously announced Rachel Zegler ( West Side Story ) and Gal Gadot ( Wonder Woman franchise), according to Deadline

