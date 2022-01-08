Disney Looking for Young Actress to Play a Ten-Year-Old Snow White in Upcoming Live-Action Film

According to Broadway World, the Telsey Casting Office is searching for a young actress to play a ten-year-old Snow White in Disney’s upcoming live-action film.
What’s Happening:
- The young Snow White, who will be cast as the young Rachel Zegler (star of West Side Story), should look ten-years-old and be Latina.
- The listing describes her character as "a young princess with a deep love for her family and the people of her kingdom. Naturally intelligent and compassionate, her parents teach her to always lead with kindness and generosity."
- The listing specifies that the actress must speak with a Standard American Accent and must be able to sing.
- The submission deadline for this open call is Monday, January 24th at 12 pm PST.
- Rehearsals are set to begin this month, with filming starting in March.
- For more information, click here.
- Actress Gal Gadot, perhaps best known for being Wonder Woman, was recently cast in as the Evil Queen.
- Marc Webb will serve as director while Marc Platt is producing.
- Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) will be writing additional songs for the movie.