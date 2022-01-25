shopDisney Reveals Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Series Line Up

As Walt Disney once said, “it was all started by a mouse” and in celebration of that mouse, shopDisney’s 2022 continuity line will feature Mickey! Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction is a new merchandise collection themed to the global icon and inspired by Disney’s best attractions.

For the past several years, shopDisney has introduced a 12 series continuity line inspired by different characters and Disney themes spanning parks, films and beloved sayings.

This year, they’re back with a new collection starring Mickey Mouse that matches up with Minnie Mouse the Main Attraction

Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction was announced in early January 2022 Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction page

Each series will consist of 5 collectible items (sold separately) inspired by one Disney Parks attraction and include: Plush Ear headband Bag Jumbo pin Key

Pricing has not been announced; however based on previous collections, individual items will most likely range from $19.99-$90.00.

Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Series:

Mickey Mouse will be getting a fashion makeover inspired by 12 delightful Disney attractions! The series follows the same attraction release schedule as Minnie Mouse so the pair's separate collections match up.

The first series is Space Mountain and features bright whites, dark purples, cosmic accents and plenty of silver glitter! Additional Collections will include: Series 1 – Space Mountain Series 2 – Pirates of the Caribbean Series 3 – Mad Tea Party Series 4 – “it’s a small world”



Series 5 – Enchanted Tiki Room

Series 6 – Peter Pan’s Flight

Series 7 – King Arthur Carousel

Series 8 – Dumbo

Series 9 – Big Thunder Mountain

Series 10 – Haunted Mansion

Series 11 – Jungle Cruise

Series 12 – Fantasyland Castle