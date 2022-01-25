shopDisney Reveals Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Series Line Up

As Walt Disney once said, “it was all started by a mouse” and in celebration of that mouse, shopDisney’s 2022 continuity line will feature Mickey! Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction is a new merchandise collection themed to the global icon and inspired by Disney’s best attractions.
What’s Happening:
- For the past several years, shopDisney has introduced a 12 series continuity line inspired by different characters and Disney themes spanning parks, films and beloved sayings.
- This year, they’re back with a new collection starring Mickey Mouse that matches up with Minnie Mouse the Main Attraction, the continuity line from 2020.
- Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction was announced in early January 2022 with just a tease about what was coming. Now shopDisney has added Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction page to the site showcasing the first collection and highlighting the themes for this series.
- Each series will consist of 5 collectible items (sold separately) inspired by one Disney Parks attraction and include:
- Plush
- Ear headband
- Bag
- Jumbo pin
- Key
- Pricing has not been announced; however based on previous collections, individual items will most likely range from $19.99-$90.00.
Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Series:
- Mickey Mouse will be getting a fashion makeover inspired by 12 delightful Disney attractions! The series follows the same attraction release schedule as Minnie Mouse so the pair's separate collections match up.
- The first series is Space Mountain and features bright whites, dark purples, cosmic accents and plenty of silver glitter! Additional Collections will include:
- Series 1 – Space Mountain
- Series 2 – Pirates of the Caribbean
- Series 3 – Mad Tea Party
- Series 4 – “it’s a small world”
- Series 5 – Enchanted Tiki Room
- Series 6 – Peter Pan’s Flight
- Series 7 – King Arthur Carousel
- Series 8 – Dumbo
- Series 9 – Big Thunder Mountain
- Series 10 – Haunted Mansion
- Series 11 – Jungle Cruise
- Series 12 – Fantasyland Castle
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place and shopDisney for more updates about this highly anticipated Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction collection.