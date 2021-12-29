shopDisney Announces Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Collection Coming in 2022

Mickey Mouse fans and Disney collectors will have a new selection of incredible merchandise to bring home throughout 2022 as shopDisney announces their next continuity line.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney has announced a new continuity line will be coming in 2022, this time themed to Mickey Mouse!
- Not much is known about the series at this time other than it’ll be called Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction.
- shopDisney teased the collection on their Twitter account yesterday sharing a picture of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World with it’s 50th anniversary decorations.
- Today, they shared a tweet revealing the name of the collection and showcasing a Mickey’s silhouette in an iridescent color palette.
- We speculate that this series will not only be a celebration of Mickey Mouse, but also the 50th Anniversary of the Most Magical Place on Earth!
Previous Collections:
- Over the last several years, shopDisney has celebrated various characters, movies, and attractions with a continuity line:
- Each of these colorful collection featured a themed assortment of merchandise including:
- Plush
- Mugs
- Journals
- Pins
- T-shirts
- MagicBands
- Ear Headbands
- Loungefly Bags