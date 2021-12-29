shopDisney Announces Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Collection Coming in 2022

Mickey Mouse fans and Disney collectors will have a new selection of incredible merchandise to bring home throughout 2022 as shopDisney announces their next continuity line.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney

Not much is known about the series at this time other than it’ll be called Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction.

shopDisney teased the collection on their Twitter account

Can you spot the character in the image that will be part of our big announcement tomorrow? #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/QitxKM1Juq — shopDisney (@shopDisney) December 28, 2021

Oh Boy! Mickey the Main Attraction Continuity Line coming 2022. #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/XiOj3WtLUH — shopDisney (@shopDisney) December 29, 2021

We speculate that this series will not only be a celebration of Mickey Mouse, but also the 50th Anniversary of the Most Magical Place on Earth!

Stay tuned to Laughing Place and shopDisney for more updates about this highly anticipated Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction collection.

Previous Collections: