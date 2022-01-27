NBC to Celebrate the Life of Disney Legend Betty White with Primetime Special on January 31st

Deadline reports, NBC will be celebrating the life of Disney Legend Betty White in the TV special, Betty White: America’s Golden Girl on January 31st at 10 p.m.
What’s Happening:
- To honor the life of the legendary actress with the help of President Joe Biden and other celebrity guests including Drew Barrymore, Cher, Anthony Mackie, and Tracy Morgan, among others.
- Viewers can also expect to see Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, and more.
- Betty White—an Emmy, Grammy, and SAG Award winner— died in her sleep on December 31 in Los Angeles at the age of 99. She was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17.
- Betty White also famously appeared on the small screen in the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot In Cleveland, Mama’s Family, and in films like The Proposal, Toy Story 4, and The Lorax.
- You’ll be able to stream Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl beginning the following day via Peacock.
