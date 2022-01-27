The Cast of “Scrubs” Will Reunite at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, TX

The ATX TV Festival announced that the stars of hit medical dramedy Scrubs will reunite as part of the Festival’s Season 11 line-up, which will take place June 2-5, 2022, in Austin, TX.
What’s Happening:
- Cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller are confirmed to participate in a live panel conversation in Austin.
- The panel joins recently announced reunions for Parenthood and Justified, all of which were postponed from the 2020 festival. Additional panelists and programming will be announced soon.
- Scrubs originally aired on NBC beginning in 2001, before moving to ABC and ending its run in 2010.
- Camp Badges and General Programming Badges for the festival are on sale now. A limited number of Camp Badges will be available at an Early Bird price of $425 ($100 off), as well as a limited number of General Programming Badges for $250 ($75 off).
- To purchase your Badge Now and/or view the benefits of each Badge, please visit atxfestival.com/attend.