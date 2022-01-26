Disney+ Watch Guide: January 26th-February 1st

The big-ticket item on Disney+ this week is The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, Disney’s first entry in the Ice Age franchise since acquiring it with the 21st Century Fox acquisition. But there’s a fair amount of other new content this week, so take a look at everything new and worth celebrating with our weekly watch guide. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, January 26th

The Book of Boba Fett – “Chapter 5”

“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

New Exclusives – Friday, January 28th

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of the beloved sub-zero heroes from the wildly successful global Ice Age franchise as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, January 19th

Random Rings

The first two seasons of Disney Channel’s prank call short-form series feature characters from Big City Greens and Phineas and Ferb making prank calls both in and out of their worlds.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Follow the adventures of Dr. Michelle Oakley in the 10th season of her Nat Geo WILD series.

Called to the Wild

Survival experts and their dogs take on a 10-day challenge to live in the wild in this Nat Geo docuseries.

Library Highlights

10th Anniversary – Treasure Buddies

B-Dawg, Buddha, MudBud, Budderball, and RoseBud had an Indiana Jones-style adventure in Egypt in their 6th film, released directly to home video on January 31st, 2012.

Ice Age Films and Specials

In honor of the release of the first Disney+ Original Ice Age film, have an Ice Age marathon with all of the movies and TV specials.

