Hey, Howdy, Hey! There’s a “Toy Story” Jewelry Collection at BaubleBar

For the past few years BaubleBar has been showcasing fun jewelry styles featuring Disney characters and now they’ve expanded their offerings to include Toy Story! Add a pop of color and playful charm to your jewelry assortment and say “hey, howdy hey” to the latest from BaubleBar.

The Toy Story gang has made their way to BaubleBar across a new series of cute jewelry accessories.

Fans of the Pixar franchise can bring home a earrings and rings featuring beloved characters: Woody Buzz Lightyear Jessie Bo Peep Mr. Potato Head Mrs. Potato Head Slinky Dog

Whether you’re a fan of simple post earrings or prefer to have a little dangle or “slink” in your favorite pair, you’ll love these cute and classy options.

Prices range from $38-$72 and fans can find the entire collection now, on BaubleBar’s website

Pixar Toy Story To Infinity & Beyond Earring Set ($44)

The To Infinity & Beyond Earring Set is the perfect pairing of two stud sets for fans of Disney Pixar's Toy Story. Dainty studs with depictions of Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Bo Peep, and Jessie will look adorable stacked together on your lobes

Pixar Toy Story Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head Earrings ($46)

Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head get their spotlight in this pair of statement studs. Their bodies are crafted in gold metal and accented with colorful details, making them especially realistic. These are the perfect pairing for all fans of Disney Pixar's Toy Story

Pixar Toy Story Slinky Dog Earrings ($38)

Slinky Dog gets his special moment on your lobes with this pair of chained studs. Meant for double piercings, this especially creative design is perfect for every Toy Story super fan.

Pixar Toy Story Mr. Potato Head Ring Set ($72)

Mr. Potato Head takes fashion form in this particularly creative ring set. Made up of six layers, have fun mixing and matching to create Mr. Potato Head's body. This is the perfect piece for every Toy Story fan.

More BaubleBar Disney Jewelry: