Hey, Howdy, Hey! There’s a “Toy Story” Jewelry Collection at BaubleBar

by | Jan 28, 2022 3:55 PM Pacific Time

For the past few years BaubleBar has been showcasing fun jewelry styles featuring Disney characters and now they’ve expanded their offerings to include Toy Story! Add a pop of color and playful charm to your jewelry assortment and say “hey, howdy hey” to the latest from BaubleBar.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • The Toy Story gang has made their way to BaubleBar across a new series of cute jewelry accessories.
  • Fans of the Pixar franchise can bring home a earrings and rings featuring beloved characters:
    • Woody
    • Buzz Lightyear
    • Jessie
    • Bo Peep
    • Mr. Potato Head
    • Mrs. Potato Head
    • Slinky Dog
  • Whether you’re a fan of simple post earrings or prefer to have a little dangle or “slink” in your favorite pair, you’ll love these cute and classy options.
  • Prices range from $38-$72 and fans can find the entire collection now, on BaubleBar’s website. Links to individual items can be found below.

Pixar Toy Story To Infinity & Beyond Earring Set ($44)

The To Infinity & Beyond Earring Set is the perfect pairing of two stud sets for fans of Disney Pixar's Toy Story. Dainty studs with depictions of Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Bo Peep, and Jessie will look adorable stacked together on your lobes

Pixar Toy Story Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head Earrings ($46)

Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head get their spotlight in this pair of statement studs. Their bodies are crafted in gold metal and accented with colorful details, making them especially realistic. These are the perfect pairing for all fans of Disney Pixar's Toy Story

Pixar Toy Story Slinky Dog Earrings ($38)

Slinky Dog gets his special moment on your lobes with this pair of chained studs. Meant for double piercings, this especially creative design is perfect for every Toy Story super fan.

Pixar Toy Story Mr. Potato Head Ring Set ($72)

Mr. Potato Head takes fashion form in this particularly creative ring set. Made up of six layers, have fun mixing and matching to create Mr. Potato Head's body. This is the perfect piece for every Toy Story fan.

More BaubleBar Disney Jewelry:

  • BaubleBar aims to enchant and delight with their magical line of Disney jewelry. From princess accessories to Mickey and Friends you are certain to find the perfect accessory for you.  
  • Shop Valentine’s Day styles that offer something playful for everyday or a more elegant look for special occasions.
  • Can’t get enough of Mickey Mouse? Good news, he can join your daily adventures as a stylish bag charm! Seven gorgeous colors will add some glam to your favorite bag and offer you a way to show off your fandom.
 
 
