Celebrate Soulfully Returns to Walt Disney World, Debuts at Disneyland Resort This February

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort invite guests to celebrate soulfully with experiences that honor Black History Month and pay tribute to Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more.

Celebrate Soulfully is back for a second consecutive year, with new and returning offerings at Walt Disney World Resort throughout the year.

And for the first time, Celebrate Soulfully is introduced at Disneyland Resort with experiences in February and beyond.

Music: Live Performances Energize Select Disney Locations with R&B, Gospel and More

Celebrate Soulfully puts the spotlight on Black talent while inviting family and friends to enjoy experiences that feed the soul. “Celebrate Gospel” brings together award-winning Gospel Music stars Kierra Sheard on Feb. 19, and then Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music on Feb. 26, for a powerful event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA. Gospel singers and community choirs are also part of the show on both Saturdays, beginning at 3 p.m. on the Fantasyland Theater stage. Throughout February, Downtown Disney Live performances of Motown favorites, jazz, R&B and pop hits return to Disney Springs The Tam Tam Drummers of Harambe Animal Kingdom Also at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, is A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King



Food: Black Culture Inspires New Culinary Creations

Guests can discover celebratory eats inspired by Black stories and new dishes brought to life by Black chefs at select locations throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

And across Walt Disney World Resort, “Cooking with Soul” featured menu items will spotlight soul food dishes and the talented chefs who create them.

Highlights of these, plus creole cuisine at Disneyland Resort, include: Brunch and happy hour menus at Disney Springs dining destinations at Walt Disney World Resort will include Wine Bar George, House of Blues, City Works Eatery & Pour House Treats inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” and Walt Disney Animation Studio’s “The Princess and the Frog” at Amorette’s Patisserie and The Ganachery at Disney Springs. Dishes that pay tribute to African recipes and historic Black chefs can be found throughout Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World. Menu items at Refreshment Outpost in EPCOT Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen at Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort celebrates creole cuisine, including the popular NOLA BBQ Shrimp & Grits.



Art: Locations Across Disney Parks Showcase Works by Black Creatives

Guests can be immersed in art and exhibits that celebrate the work of Black artists and visionaries at locations across Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Here are some examples at Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. Since its inaugural debut last year, “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” exhibit in The American Adventure After being unveiled at Disney Springs last year, murals inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Soul,” created by emerging Black artists Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew, will make their debut at Downtown Disney District. In anticipation of “ The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+ A live chalk-art installation will come to life each week as chalk muralist Marcella Swett reveals new murals at Downtown Disney District. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, guests can meet talented African artisans at Mombasa Marketplace and even take some of their unique craftworks home.



Merchandise: Bring Home Treasures Celebrating Black Makers and Creatives

Retail destinations at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort spotlight Black designers, artists and visionaries with celebratory merchandise items.

Walt Disney World Resort Inside Art of Disney, check out the Artist Spotlight to learn more about Floyd Norman, Bruce Smith, Carole Holliday and others – some of the talented animators who have worked with the Walt Disney Animation Studios in films ranging from “The Jungle Book” to “The Proud Family” and beyond. And on select dates In honor of Black History Month, Bowes Signature Candles, will offer special discounts off candle making. Founded by Jamaica native and artisan Dave Bowes, Bowes Candles is located inside Marketplace Co-Op and Disney’s Days of Christmas at Disney Springs. And during the month of February, Bowes Candles can also be found on the porch of the Discovery Trading Co. facing the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Sephora at Disney Springs will celebrate a company-wide commitment to dedicate substantial shelf space in-store to diverse companies. Be inspired by the words of modern age trailblazers like Muhammad Ali and historic figures like Maya Angelou at Sugarboo & Co., where you can find an assortment of writings from members of the Black community. Within some of the most popular Disney-owned locations at Disney Springs, you’ll discover products featuring classic and new characters and films, including “Soul,” “Princess at the Frog” and “Black Panther.” Under Armour joins the celebration with their Black History Month Collection for men, women and youth in apparel and footwear silhouettes.

Disneyland Resort Returning to Downtown Disney District on Feb.1, Post 21 features a collection of modern and design-forward merchandise from Black-owned businesses, curated by a local Los Angeles-based mother and daughter team at a kiosk location. At WonderGround Gallery, guests will discover items with connections to the films “Soul,” “Princess and the Frog,” “The Lion King” and more. Pelé Soccer will debut a new sweatshirt design that features an iconic image of Pelé and a call to “empower the culture.” Lovepop honors Black History Month with special “We are Black History” and “Black is Beautiful” cards.

