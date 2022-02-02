February Disney Parks Wishables: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

It’s Wishables Wednesday and that means the next collection of Disney Parks Wishables have arrived on shopDisney. This month the cute micro pals are themed to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT (and Walt Disney Studios Park).

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Good things come to those who wait and shopDisney is serving up a delightful helping of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Disney Parks Wishables!

The latest series of collectible micro plush have made their grand entrance online (and at Disney Parks) making the perfect addition to any assortment of Disney plush.

These soft and squishy pals are inspired by the ride that debuted last fall Walt Disney World

This series includes four mystery plush, two mystery chase variants, and one standalone character.

Disney Parks Wishables sell for $14.99 and are available on shopDisney. Links to the mystery and standalone plush can be found below.

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Remy's Ratatouille Adventure Series – Micro – Limited Release – $14.99

This month’s collection includes:

Linguini

Remy

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicle

Chef Gusteau

Dark Brown Winking Ride Vehicle (Chase Variant)

Light Brown Smiling Ride Vehicle (Chase Variant)

Emile Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Remy's Ratatouille Adventure Series – Micro – Limited Release – $14.99

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

More Disney Parks Wishables:

Looking for some other fun plush to add to your collection? Check out these Wishables available now on shopDisney

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Ultimate Princess Celebration Series – Micro – Limited Release

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Micro 5'' – Limited Release

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – The Lion King – 5'' – Limited Release