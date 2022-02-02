Photos: New EPCOT Shirts Hit Store Shelves at the Creations Shop

Ever since the Creations Shop opened at EPCOT, a brand new line of retro-inspired merchandise has been available. Now, some fantastic new items have been added to that collection.

This buttoned T-shirt features all of the new EPCOT pavilion logos. It retails for $36.99.

A fantastic kids shirt featuring Figment, that really should also be available for adults. It retails for $29.99.

The same Figment design joins Mickey and Spaceship Earth in this kids shirt retailing for $24.99.

A long sleeve ($39.99) and sleeveless shirt ($34.99) featuring Spaceship Earth’s geodesic design.

A nice, subtle rainbow design shirt that retails for $36.99.

Another EPCOT shirt featuring the new pavilion logos in the shape of Mickey’s head. It retails for $29.99

And finally, an excellent new Harmonious shirt that retails for $24.99.

