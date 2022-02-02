Photos: New EPCOT Shirts Hit Store Shelves at the Creations Shop

Ever since the Creations Shop opened at EPCOT, a brand new line of retro-inspired merchandise has been available. Now, some fantastic new items have been added to that collection.
This buttoned T-shirt features all of the new EPCOT pavilion logos. It retails for $36.99.
A fantastic kids shirt featuring Figment, that really should also be available for adults. It retails for $29.99.
The same Figment design joins Mickey and Spaceship Earth in this kids shirt retailing for $24.99.
A long sleeve ($39.99) and sleeveless shirt ($34.99) featuring Spaceship Earth’s geodesic design.
A nice, subtle rainbow design shirt that retails for $36.99.
Another EPCOT shirt featuring the new pavilion logos in the shape of Mickey’s head. It retails for $29.99
And finally, an excellent new Harmonious shirt that retails for $24.99.
More EPCOT News:
- During a recent trip to EPCOT, we spotted Voff dog shampoo and doggie mist for purchase in The Fjording in the Norway pavilion.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind continues to take shape at EPCOT, and now the exterior of the building is starting to look like what we’ve seen in the concept art with the addition of the new Nova Corps Starblaster.
- Disney has released details on what to expect during this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival that runs from March 2nd to July 4th, 2022.