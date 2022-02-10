Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders for New Wave of Star Wars The Black Series and Black Series Archive Figures

Hasbro has just introduced new figures in their Star Wars The Black Series line of 6-inch scale collectibles. Two new waves are now available for pre-order and will look awesome in any display.
What’s Happening:
- Unless you’re a brand new Star Wars fan, you likely already have a nice collection of toys figures and collectibles themed to the characters, planets and weapons of the franchise.
- From Ahsoka Tano and The Bad Batch to the original Star Wars trilogy, there are so many great stories in the Star Wars saga and Hasbro is doing their part to bring these to life with their awesome collectibles.
- Nine new figures spanning two product “waves” have joined The Black Series (6-inch action figures) including:
- Omega (Kamino)
- Echo
- Ahsoka
- Death Watch Mandalorian
- The Client
- Lando Calrissian
- Dengar
- Emperor Palpatine
- C-3PO
- Fans can also purchase a full case of these waves so they can collect all the figures at the same time.
- The Black Series figures sell for $24.99 each or $199.99 for a case of eight figures.
- The Hasbro Star Wars figures are available for per-order at Entertainment Earth. Links to individual items can be found below.
