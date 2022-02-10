Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders for New Wave of Star Wars The Black Series and Black Series Archive Figures

Hasbro has just introduced new figures in their Star Wars The Black Series line of 6-inch scale collectibles. Two new waves are now available for pre-order and will look awesome in any display.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Unless you’re a brand new Star Wars fan, you likely already have a nice collection of toys figures and collectibles themed to the characters, planets and weapons of the franchise.

From Ahsoka Tano and The Bad Batch to the original Star Wars trilogy, there are so many great stories in the Star Wars saga and Hasbro is doing their part to bring these to life with their awesome collectibles.

to the original Star Wars trilogy, there are so many great stories in the Star Wars saga and Hasbro is doing their part to bring these to life with their awesome collectibles. Nine new figures spanning two product “waves” have joined The Black Series (6-inch action figures) including: Omega (Kamino) Echo Ahsoka Death Watch Mandalorian The Client Lando Calrissian Dengar Emperor Palpatine C-3PO

Fans can also purchase a full case of these waves so they can collect all the figures at the same time.

The Black Series figures sell for $24.99 each or $199.99 for a case of eight figures.

The Hasbro Star Wars figures are available for per-order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Black Series Omega Kamino 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Star Wars The Black Series Echo 6-Inch Action Figure -$24.99

Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Tano 6-Inch Action Figure -$24.99

Star Wars Black Series Death Watch Mandalorian Action Figure – $24.99

Star Wars The Black Series The Client 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 7 Case – $199.99 (8 Figures)

Star Wars Black Series Lando Calrissian Skiff Guard Figure – $24.99

Star Wars Black Series Archive Dengar 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Star Wars Black Series Archive Emperor Palpatine Figure – $24.99

Star Wars Black Series Archive C-3PO 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

More Star Wars Collectibles: