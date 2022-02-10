Yoda and Clone Trooper Vintage Collection Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro has just introduced two new figures in their Star Wars The Vintage Collection line of 3.75-inch scale collectibles. Two new waves are now available for pre-order and will look awesome in any display.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Unless you’re a brand new Star Wars fan, you likely already have a nice collection of toys figures and collectibles themed to the characters, planets and weapons of the franchise. And if you’ve been a fan since the start of the original trilogy, then you’ve got a jump start on everyone else!

There are so many great stories in the Star Wars saga and Hasbro is doing their part to bring these to life with their awesome collectibles.

Two new figures are now part of the Vintage Collection (3.75-inch) collectibles and feature: Clone Trooper Yoda

The Vintage Collection figures are available for per-order at Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

Star Wars TVC Clone Trooper 501st Legion Action Figure – $13.99

Star Wars Vintage Collection Yoda 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $13.99

More Star Wars Collectibles: