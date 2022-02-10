Yoda and Clone Trooper Vintage Collection Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro has just introduced two new figures in their Star Wars The Vintage Collection line of 3.75-inch scale collectibles. Two new waves are now available for pre-order and will look awesome in any display.
What’s Happening:
- Unless you’re a brand new Star Wars fan, you likely already have a nice collection of toys figures and collectibles themed to the characters, planets and weapons of the franchise. And if you’ve been a fan since the start of the original trilogy, then you’ve got a jump start on everyone else!
- There are so many great stories in the Star Wars saga and Hasbro is doing their part to bring these to life with their awesome collectibles.
- Two new figures are now part of the Vintage Collection (3.75-inch) collectibles and feature:
- Clone Trooper
- Yoda
- The Vintage Collection figures are available for per-order at Entertainment Earth and sell for $13.99 each.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Star Wars TVC Clone Trooper 501st Legion Action Figure – $13.99
Star Wars Vintage Collection Yoda 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $13.99
More Star Wars Collectibles:
